The Human Gathering Prepares to Ramp-Up Its Anti-Human Trafficking Initiative "Operation Eagle Eye" as The World Reopens in 2022

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to The State Department, the Covid-19 Pandemic has increased the number of individuals who are at risk for human trafficking. With over a decade of boots-on-the-ground experience under his belt, The Human Gathering's co-founder Wes Chapman is looking to significantly ramp-up their Initiative to combat Human Trafficking and meet the demand for help. "I've personally worked with multiple government agencies to rescue youth from human trafficking and other horrific abusive environments," says Wes Chapman. "Our community is not going to sit idly by as even more people are now at risk to experience the horrors of being trafficked," he says.

The Human Gathering is a private community of Executives, Founders, Investors, Attorneys and Artists that focuses its collective energy on solving problems at scale. "I think it's fair to say that our members all feel a sense of responsibility to help the less fortunate. It's also a great way for our members to connect with each other and experience the joy that inherently comes from doing good," says Human Gathering co-founder Joshua Jordison. "When I first met Wes, he was focusing all of his energy on combatting human trafficking, as well as other kinds of abuse. I'm happy that he'll be able to focus on that again, now with the support of our entire community," says Jordison.