The Human Potential Network Announces Third Annual Human Potential Summit

DEER VALLEY, Utah, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Potential Network today announced the third annual Human Potential Summit, taking place October 21–23, 2026, at the Grand Hyatt Deer Valley in Park City, Utah. The multi-day convening will bring together 300 leading employers, workforce and education innovators, and nonprofit leaders to explore how organizations can unlock human potential and thrive in a rapidly changing global economy.

As artificial intelligence transforms how work gets done, organizations face a critical choice: use technology simply to automate jobs or use it to expand human capability. The Human Potential Summit focuses on the latter, bringing together the employers and innovators developing new approaches to hiring, developing, and advancing talent while unlocking new forms of contribution, expanding opportunity, and strengthening businesses.

Built on the belief that people will remain the ultimate source of competitive advantage, this year's Summit will explore four priorities shaping the future of work:

AI Readiness: How organizations can use AI to increase productivity while creating more meaningful, economically sustaining work

How organizations can use AI to increase productivity while creating more meaningful, economically sustaining work Purpose-Driven Workplaces: Strategies for strengthening engagement, innovation, and performance by connecting employees to purpose

Strategies for strengthening engagement, innovation, and performance by connecting employees to purpose Internal Mobility and Upskilling: New approaches to identifying, developing, and advancing talent from within

New approaches to identifying, developing, and advancing talent from within New Pathways to High-Growth Careers: Innovative workforce strategies that connect more people to opportunity in sectors facing critical talent shortages, including healthcare and the skilled trades

Rather than relying on keynote speeches and presentations alone, the Human Potential Summit is designed as a working session for leaders. Participants collaborate in employer-led problem-solving sessions, build peer networks through curated cohorts, visit organizations putting innovative workforce strategies into practice, and examine research and case studies demonstrating measurable business impact.

The Summit also serves as the annual anchor event of the Human Potential Network, a growing community of employers committed to sharing insights, testing new talent strategies, and accelerating practices that unlock human potential and create lasting competitive advantage.

The Human Potential Summit and Human Potential Network are supported by Stand Together and Western Governors University. The Summit is produced in partnership with Common Group, with guidance from an advisory council of workforce strategy and talent development leaders.

Learn more about the Human Potential Summit and the Human Potential Network.

"The Human Potential Network exists because no single organization or industry can transform the future of work alone," said Ryan Stowers, Senior Vice President, Stand Together. "Employers have a decisive role to play. The organizations that use technology to elevate individual contribution — not replace it — are building more resilient teams, stronger cultures, and better outcomes. This year's Summit is about accelerating that progress by equipping more employers to adapt with purpose and prove that people are still the greatest drivers of innovation and growth."



"As AI transforms how we live and work, our greatest opportunity is to unlock human potential," said Scott Pulsipher, President of Western Governors University. "That requires systems that recognize talent, develop capability, and expand opportunity for everyone. The Human Potential Summit brings together leaders from industry and education to reimagine those systems together."

"The Human Potential Summit was extremely impactful — from the sessions to the meaningful relationship-building opportunities," said John Lullen, Director of Marketplace Inclusion at TEKsystems, "One thing is clear: investing in human potential and creating opportunities for people across the broadest range of backgrounds and experiences is essential in this age of disruption and transformation."

"The Human Potential Network gave us a unique platform to showcase 10 years of our Archways to Opportunity program among other innovative employers," said Lisa Schumacher, the Director of Education Strategies at McDonald's Corp., "Through the Network's Forbes BrandVoice partnership and Summit, we were able to elevate the stories of restaurant employees who pursued their passion and develop their careers through Archways – demonstrating the power of programs like this to drive business results while empowering people and their potential."

SOURCE Human Potential Summit