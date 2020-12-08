The Human Reach Releases Top Ways for Business Leaders to Recognize and Support Employees at Year End 2020

In a year marked by myriad challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations across the country have significantly readjusted business operations, management practices, and human resource strategies. A rise in remote work has led to a distributed workforce, presenting both challenges and unique opportunities for leaders and organizations to stand out by standing up for their employees.

"As business outcomes and expectations evolve due to the ongoing pandemic, employee engagement must remain a top priority among leaders," said AJ Mizes, CEO and Founder of The Human Reach. "As we close in on year end, now is the time to double-down on recognition and support to let employees know their work is appreciated, their contributions are valued, and that they play a critical role in the ongoing success of the organization."

The Human Reach, founded amid the COVID-19 pandemic, helps job seekers, executives, and organizations realize their full potential through unique proprietary coaching and consulting strategies. Its findings are as follows:

Deliver personalized gratitude in a one on one environment. Managers and leaders should connect with each direct report before year end to deliver a personalized message of gratitude. Recognizing the difficulty of this year will foster a connection between employees and supervisors, as well as employees and organizations. Tailored, thoughtful messages of thanks will go far to let employees know their work and contributions did not go unseen or unappreciated.

Celebrate multiple successes. Framing 2020 through a series of multiple successes will inspire employees and close the year on a positive note. Focus on what went well and recognize successful pivots made at critical junctures of the year, be that the onset in March or any other significant milestone moments for the organization. Inflection points build character in both a company and its employees, and celebrating the success of those moments will cement a sense of pride and ownership among employees.

Lend a guiding hand. Ask not what your employees can do for you, but what you can do for your employees. Seize this moment to sincerely inquire about how you can better support your direct reports in 2021, or what you can do to elevate team success in the coming year. Facilitating honest, constructive two-way feedback will build trust in your employees and keep teams motivated as we round the corner into 2021.

"The holidays season is marked by thanks and gratitude, but it is also historically a time of burnout among employees," said Mizes. "HR leaders and managers must concentrate their focus on supporting employees at this critical time. Organizations that recognize and support employees successfully will be rewarded with increased retention, boosted morale, and will close the year on a high note."

The Human Reach is a career search, executive coaching, and team development consultancy. Founded in 2020, the company builds powerful leaders, winning careers, and legendary company cultures through strategic, proprietary coaching and consulting methodologies.

