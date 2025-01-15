The HUMAN RESOURCE CONSORTIUM ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP AND EXPANSION

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating 30 years as a boutique innovator and the first integrated systems-based HR and organization development consultancy on the eastern seaboard, The Human Resource Consortium ("TheHRC") has finalized its partnership agreement with globally acclaimed HR executive, Kawel LauBach. And, although historically based in Connecticut, the firm has added an office in New York and headquarters in Florida with more than two dozen senior practice consultants in 10 states.

Founder and Managing Partner, Regan MacBain Traub states, "it is my distinct honor and pleasure to announce that Kawel LauBach, M.S.O.D. has become a partner in TheHRC. His partnership will help guide and fuel the firm's expansion. He 'gets' the exponentially greater organizational performance and value created by outstanding leadership, employee experience, and integrated systems in HR & OD. Further, he is an exceptionally accomplished, business-savvy, emotionally intelligent, and humble leader with a longstanding track record of building engaging, high performance organizations."

Kawel's strength as a strategic HR executive emerged from extensive operations expertise. He has been honored with numerous awards over his career including 40 Under Forty (The Times Leader, 2010) and Global CHRO of The Year (HRO Today, 2015) for his innovation in business, and Forbes' America's Best Employers."

"I am deeply honored to be joining Regan and TheHRC's amazing team. I am equally excited by the opportunity to partner and provide organizations with best in class, strategic and operational solutions that elevate employee and client experience as well as organization performance and value," LauBach said.

The firm is expanding to guide and support organizational and HR leaders across the U.S. to strengthen talent acquisition and retention, engagement, collaboration, and innovation via exceptionally customized and effective solutions that amplify talent and performance within today's realities of increasingly complex change in the workplace.

ABOUT THE HRC

TheHRC's mission is to provide leading edge 'people' solutions that drive positive employee experience, build engagement, and improve organizational performance and value, while driving customer loyalty. Founded in 1995, The HRC (www.thehrc.com), now headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, develops aligned and integrated systems' solutions in HR & OD, leadership, change management, and retained search. It was the first such consultancy on the East Coast, blending best practice views of Operations with those of HR, OD, and Search.

