The Humane League Celebrates 20 Years of Progress for Farm Animals, Welcomes New CEO Dan Shannon

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Humane League (THL) , a global nonprofit working to end the abuse of animals raised for food, is celebrating its 20th anniversary, a milestone that marks two decades of groundbreaking victories for farm animals and a future that's closer than ever to a world without factory farming.

Since its founding in 2005, The Humane League has transformed the food industry's treatment of animals through strategic corporate campaigns, coalition-building, and relentless public advocacy. Twenty years ago, over 98% of America's egg-laying hens lived crammed in cages the size of a sheet of notebook paper. Today, nearly half (45.7%) of all hens in the US are cage-free, representing more than 136 million birds freed from cages and a historic drop in caged hens to the lowest level ever recorded.

This measurable progress is one reason Animal Charity Evaluators (ACE) has named The Humane League a Top Recommended Charity for every rating period since 2014; the only organization to hold that distinction.

THL's groundbreaking campaigns have pushed more than 2,600 global food corporations—from McDonald's and Starbucks to Nestlé and The Walt Disney Company—to commit to ending the use of battery cages. Over 1,100 companies have already fulfilled their cage-free commitments, and consumer demand continues to accelerate the shift toward higher-welfare food systems.

"The Humane League's mission has never been more urgent, or more achievable," says Dan Shannon, Chief Executive Officer, The Humane League. "I'm inspired by the organization's twenty years of creating transformative change within our industrialized food industry, and I'm eager to lead our talented team and global partners into the next chapter of impact for farm animals, and to ultimately end the cruel practice of factory farming."

What began as a grassroots movement in Philadelphia has grown into a global force for animal protection. THL's Open Wing Alliance , established in 2016, now unites 84 organizations across 72 countries, coordinating international campaigns that have made cage-free the new global standard.

In the US, THL's Animal Policy Alliance , founded in 2024, brings together 31 organizations across 20 states to advance laws that protect farm animals. Thanks to this collaboration and citizen votes, 11 states have passed laws restricting cages, and seven states, including California, Massachusetts, and Washington, now ban the sale or production of eggs from caged hens.

"As soon as people understand what's happening behind the scenes of factory farms, they care, and they act," said Shannon. "We've seen public demand and corporate accountability drive historic changes. A humane food system isn't a dream: it's already taking shape. The future of food starts with going cage-free."

The Humane League is a global animal protection nonprofit that exists to end the abuse of animals raised for food. Since its founding in 2005, The Humane League has focused on effectively ending the worst abuses in factory farming, securing strong animal welfare commitments from major foodservice providers, restaurants, food manufacturers, and hospitality leaders around the world, changing the lives of billions of farm animals suffering every day.

