The Humane Society of Missouri Rescues 106 Dogs Due to Multiple Rescue Operations Carried Out Over the Last Week

The rescued dogs and puppies continue to receive emergency veterinary treatment at HSMO's Macklind headquarters in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's been a sleepless week for rescue teams, vets and staff. Over the past several days, the Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) – one of the nation's largest animal-welfare organizations – has received 106 dogs and puppies with more expected. Multiple rescue operations took place in several counties throughout the state of Missouri, including Pettis, Ripley, Perry, and Harrison. The numbers and efforts highlight the vital safety net the HSMO provides to abused and neglected animals.

Two of the larger efforts this week took place in the last 48 hours. On Tuesday HSMO transported 33 dogs from commercial breeding facilities in the Midwest to its Macklind headquarters at the request of the National Mill Dog Rescue. This lifesaving transport was facilitated and funded by the BISSELL Pet Foundation. On Wednesday HSMO's Animal Cruelty Task Force, in conjunction with the Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA), rescued 38 neglected dogs from an unlicensed breeder in Harrison County, Missouri. All of the animals are currently receiving emergency veterinary treatment and health evaluations.

The rescued dogs include Boston Terriers, Poodle mixes, Cairn Terriers, Labrador Retrievers, and Yorkies, among others. The conditions and ages of the animals vary, with some suffering from skin conditions and malnutrition.

"The heroic efforts of our Animal Cruelty Taskforce this week were necessary to ensure the safety and wellbeing of so many helpless animals," said HSMO President Kathy Warnick. "Our teams are always ready to respond to dire situations, and their life-saving work wouldn't be possible without the support of our community. We're hoping our friends and neighbors will once again step up during this extraordinary time and help us provide the care these animals so desperately need and deserve."

Donations to help support the care of these dogs and puppies can be made on the HSMO website at hsmo.org/rescues . To help care for the animals, HSMO is also asking the public for assistance through donations of blankets, newspapers, dog toys, dog beds or anything else that can make these animals' recovery more comfortable.

HSMO expects to make the dogs available for adoption after they have been given a clean bill of health by the veterinarians and evaluated by the animal behavior team. As the animals recover, medically and behaviorally, they will be made available for adoption on a case-by-case basis. There is no current timeline for when these dogs will be ready for their forever home, but interested adopters can check the HSMO website at hsmo.org/adopt to see when they become available.

To report an animal that may be in danger or is suffering from neglect or abuse, call the local police and the Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Cruelty Hotline at 314-647-4400.

About the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Task Force

The Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) is one of the largest animal rescue/disaster response teams in the United States. For more than 40 years, ACT has worked side by side with state, local and city law enforcement officials to investigate and help prosecute animal abusers.

Annually, Humane Society of Missouri's 15 field-tested, professional animal cruelty investigators and staff:

Travel more than 350,000 miles

Make more than 10,000 responses to reports of abuse/neglect

Aid more than 20,000 animals

Humane Society of Missouri's animal cruelty investigators understand the nuances of animal abuse law and the criminal justice process for documenting and filing evidence and work directly with sheriff's offices, police departments and prosecuting attorneys to help ensure animal cases are handled in an expedient and professional manner. Humane Society of Missouri investigators also provide expert testimony in legal cases and before legislative bodies and provide consultation and training workshops for law enforcement, state agencies and local animal care and control workers.

Together, they work to hold people accountable for the abuse and neglect of animals in the St. Louis Metropolitan region and all of Missouri.

Contact Information for the Public

Report Animal Abuse: 314-647-4400

Donations: 314-951-1542

Humane Society of Missouri website: www.hsmo.org

About the National Mill Dog Rescue and the BISSELL Pet Foundation

The BISSELL Pet Foundation covered the travel, vaccination and heath-certificate costs associated with the National Mill Dog Rescue on Oct. 3, 2023. The dogs from this surrender help raise awareness that these types of pets can be found in local animal shelters. The dogs on this lifesaving BISSELL Pet Foundation mission are a result of the sharp increase in the number of dogs being surrendered from commercial breeders this year. The placement of these dogs into shelters draws the community in to meet all adoptable pets waiting for homes.

BISSELL Pet Foundation is a charitable 501©(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to help reduce the number of animals in shelters through pet adoption, spay/neuter programs, microchipping and crisis and disaster response. Founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell, BPF is an extension of her long-standing love for animals and commitment to their welfare. BPF has since partnered with more than 6,000 shelters and rescues across the U.S. and Canada to help pets find loving homes. The foundation is supported by generous donors and BISSELL Homecare, Inc where every purchase saves pets. To learn more or make a lifesaving donation, visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org .

