The Humanity Party® (THumP®) and Marvelous Work and a Wonder® to hold Press Conference Challenging Humanitarian and Missionary Efforts of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Mormon Church)

The Memorandum also gives a brief summary of the origins of the Book of Mormon from a completely new and innovative point of view. Nemelka, also the Messenger for the Marvelous Work and a Wonder®, points out, "The Mormon people have what they claim to be a companion to the Bible: their Book of Mormon. Yet Mormons do not teach their members, or preach to potential converts, the true purpose of the Book of Mormon, which was originally meant to help the native American peoples of both North and South America, both economically and spiritually." The Memorandum disputes LDS doctrine and demonstrates various religious practices that Nemelka says are "very hypocritical and a detriment to the fight against poverty and inequality."

On Monday, May 28, 2018 (Memorial Day), at 12:00 PM, Nemelka will give an official statement about the Memorandum at the Salt Lake City Cemetery, near the Mormon Church's most prolific memorial: the Hyrum Smith Monument. The statement will be given at the SW quadrant, PARK_14_8_5E (headstone location). See map at this link.

The Memorandum can be viewed and downloaded at the link here.

For more information, visit humanityparty.com.

The original eight founders of The Humanity Party® first met in Sept 1987, culminating their research in the official launch of a new political party (also known as "THumP®") on June 16, 2016. To avoid party corruption and excessive and abusive authority that might occur, THumP®'s Board of Directors prefer to remain anonymous. They also will not accept donations of any kind. The Humanity Party® claims to have the concise and detailed answers to solve the problems of this world, restoring hope to the people of Earth.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

Media Contact:

Monica Smith

The Humanity Party®

858-848-6787

media@humanityparty.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-humanity-party-thump-and-marvelous-work-and-a-wonder-to-hold-press-conference-challenging-humanitarian-and-missionary-efforts-of-church-of-jesus-christ-of-latter-day-saints-mormon-church-300654828.html

SOURCE The Humanity Party

Related Links

http://humanityparty.com

