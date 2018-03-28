The humanized mouse models market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% and humanized rat models market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4%.

NEW YORK, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04655411





The humanized mouse models market is projected to reach USD 128.9 million by 2022 from USD 80.3 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. The humanized rat models market is expected to reach USD 8.9 million by 2022 from USD 5.9 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. The major influencing factors driving the growth of this market are increasing number of research activities involving humanized models, growing demand for personalized medicine, increasing number of R&D activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and continuous support in the form of investments and grants from the government and private sectors.



The cell-based humanized mouse models segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the humanized mouse models are segmented into genetic and cell-based humanized mouse models.The cell-based humanized mouse models segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the study period (2017–2022).



The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing applications of cell-based humanized mouse models.

Furthermore, the cell-based humanized mouse models are categorized into CD34, PBMC, and BLT humanized mouse models.The CD34 humanized mouse models segment is estimated to account for the largest share and register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The major factors contributing the large share and high growth rate of this segment include usage of CD34 mouse models in in-vivo platforms for analyzing the safety and effectiveness of potential new drugs that can modulate the immune system. Thus, the growing application areas of CD34 models are likely to spur the market during the forecast period.



The Contract Research Organizations (CROs) segment is expected to be the fastest growing end-user segment.

Humanized mouse models market is categorized into three end-user segments, namely, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and academic & research institutions.The contract research organizations (CROs) segment of the market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



This can be attributed to the increasing number of pharmaceutical companies outsourcing their preclinical studies to contract research organizations (CROs).



In 2017, North America dominated the humanized mouse models market and Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The humanized mouse models market is divided into four major regions— North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.North America accounted for the largest share of the humanized mouse models market.



The major factors contributing to the large share of this segment include preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical R&D, increasing monoclonal antibody production, growing biomedical research in the US along with government support for the development of protein drugs, and growing stem cell research in Canada.



Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The major factors driving the growth of this regional segment include international alliances for R&D activities in China, initiatives to reduce approval time for drugs, growing biomedical and medical research in Japan.



Furthermore, the growth of the biomedical industry in India, increase in animal research in Malaysia, and ongoing biomedical research activities in Australia are also driving the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.



Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

• By Company Type – Tier 1: 31%, Tier 2: 40%, and Tier 3: 29%

• By Designation – C-level: 37%, Director Level: 40%, Others: 23%

• By Region – North America: 34%, Europe: 28%, Asia Pacific: 26%, RoW: 12%



The major market players in the humanized mouse models market include The Jackson Laboratory (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), Horizon Discovery Group plc (UK), genOway, S.A. (France), Crown Bioscience, Inc. (US), and Champions Oncology, Inc. (US). The major players in the humanized rat models market include Horizon Discovery Group plc (UK), Hera BioLabs (US), and Yecuris Corporation (US).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the market and aims at estimating the market size and the future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as type, application, end user, and region. The report also includes competitive landscape of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them, garner a greater market share. Firms purchasing the report could use any one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies.



This report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on products and services offered by the top players in the global humanized mouse and rat models market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and product launches in the humanized mouse and rat models market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about the lucrative emerging markets by type, application, end user, and region

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global humanized mouse and rat models market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and products of leading players in the global market



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04655411



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-humanized-mouse-models-market-is-projected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-99-and-humanized-rat-models-market-is-projected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-84-300621167.html