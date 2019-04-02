The Hunger Games: The Exhibition, Reimagined for Las Vegas, to Open at MGM Grand in May

Based on the Blockbuster Film Franchise from Lionsgate

LAS VEGAS and SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hunger Games: The Exhibition is set to launch at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in May and features a new spectacular, fully-immersive archery training experience, as well as new interactives, set decoration and costumes. The previous tour of the exhibition included New York, San Francisco, Louisville and Sydney, Australia.

The Hunger Games attraction is based on the world-renowned films from Lionsgate, which grossed over $3 billion at the worldwide box office. It celebrates the epic journey of Katniss Everdeen from her humble beginnings in District 12 to her rise as the Mockingjay. This is the second family-friendly, film-themed attraction in Las Vegas to be opened by international entertainment and exhibition company, Cityneon Holdings Limited, and its subsidiary Victory Hill Exhibitions.

The thrilling experience features several inspirational galleries including the Hall of Justice, President Snow's Office, the Tribute Train, District 13, and an archery training experience set within a 60-foot wide interactive digital training lab, which is a climactic highlight of the exhibition and the first of its kind on the The Strip.

A dynamic exploration of the world of Panem, The Hunger Games: The Exhibition highlights iconic costumes, genuine props, and set recreations from Lionsgate's record-setting cinematic series in a visually stunning environment. The exhibition includes multiple exclusively-designed experiences such as hands-on interactives that invite visitors to engage with behind-the-scenes content and explore the technology that brought the beloved books by Suzanne Collins to life.

Showcasing nearly 30 original costumes worn by the cast, the Costume Gallery will include the most memorable pieces from The Hunger Games films including the Girl on Fire dress, the Mockingjay gown, Katniss' Mockingjay armor and pin, Peacekeeper armor and rebellion tactical gear, as well as Katniss' bow and arrows. The exhibit's retail shop, Capitol Couture, will offer exclusive clothing and collectible items that celebrate the films.

"Cityneon and Victory Hill Exhibitions are thrilled to be working with Lionsgate to expand our portfolio of experiences in Las Vegas," said Welby Altidor, Group Chief Creative Officer of Cityneon Holdings and Victory Hill Exhibitions. "Our partnership to present The Hunger Games: The Exhibition allows international visitors and the local community another opportunity to experience the immersive exhibits we are known for worldwide, and we look forward to revealing additional projects we plan to bring to the Las Vegas Strip in the near future."

"After touring around the world, we're excited to partner with Cityneon and Victory Hill Exhibitions to bring an enhanced version of The Hunger Games: The Exhibition to Las Vegas," said Kirsten Taylor-Hall, Lionsgate Vice President of Global Live and Location Based Entertainment. "The additions of several major new elements, including an innovative archery experience and costumes on display from The Hunger Games: Mockingjay -- Part 2, offer audiences an even more immersive opportunity to explore the world of the films."

Located at The District at MGM Grand, The Hunger Games: The Exhibition will be open daily. Entry to the exhibition includes a commemorative ticket and can be purchased at https://TheHungerGamesExhibition.com/ or at The Hunger Games: The Exhibition on site box office. Service fees are additional. Group rates will be available for parties of 10 or more.

Cityneon Holdings Limited

As a leading service agency, Cityneon specializes in crafting quality customer and brand experiences in the fields of Intellectual Property Rights, Interior Architecture, Events, Exhibitions and Theme Parks, working with governments, businesses, brands and organizations worldwide.

Cityneon is committed to high excellence, good quality, precision and creativity, and is uniquely proficient in the conceptualization and creation of immersive attractions, theme parks and exhibitions featuring state-of-the-art technologies and immersive storytelling. Some of its past creations include the Marvel's Avengers STATION exhibition, Hasbro's Transformers Autobots Alliance experience as well as Universal Studios' Jurassic World -- The Exhibition and the award-winning Sultanate of Oman National Pavilion at Expo Milano 2015, completed by Cityneon's Middle Eastern office.

With its global reach and international partnerships, Cityneon has the capability to serve its clients anywhere in the world. Cityneon (5HJ.SI) was listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Stock Exchange since 2005, and is included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International, Inc (MSCI) and MSCI Global Micro Cap Indexes -- Singapore Index. Cityneon is also included in the Singapore Government's Central Provident Fund Investment Scheme (CPFIS) that allows investors to invest in the Company via its Central Provident Fund's (CPF) Ordinary Accounts in Singapore. The company was privatized in 2019 by its Executive Chairman & Group CEO, Ron Tan for approximately $300m. For more information, please visit www.cityneon.net.

Victory Hill Exhibitions

Victory Hill Exhibitions is a subsidiary of Cityneon Holdings Ltd., and is an exhibition production company which strives to create interactive exhibits that attract visitors and have educational value. With 25 years of experience and cooperation with pioneers in technology from around the world, Victory Hill is able to create an astounding interactive experience, and can adapt based on our clients' needs to satisfy each and every unique need.

Cityneon Holdings Ltd. is a company tradeable on the Singapore Stock Exchange. It has extensive experience with events and exhibition spaces. It has 4 independent but cohesive divisions under its flag, which are: Interior Structures, Trial Environments, Events, and Exhibitions respectively.

Lionsgate

The first major new studio in decades, Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) is a global content leader whose films, television series, digital products and linear and over-the-top platforms reach next generation audiences around the world. In addition to its filmed entertainment leadership, Lionsgate content drives a growing presence in interactive and location-based entertainment, video games, esports and other new entertainment technologies. Lionsgate's content initiatives are backed by a nearly 17,000-title film and television library and delivered through a global sales and distribution infrastructure. The Lionsgate brand is synonymous with original, daring and ground-breaking content created with special emphasis on the evolving patterns and diverse composition of the Company's worldwide consumer base.

MGM GRAND

MGM Grand Hotel & Casino is "The Entertainment Authority," creating the ultimate Las Vegas experience. A variety of accommodations serve every need while guests discover signature dining by celebrity chefs including Tom Colicchio's Craftsteak, Michael Mina's PUB 1842, Wolfgang Puck's Bar & Grill, Michelin three star restaurant Joël Robuchon and Morimoto Las Vegas. In addition to a pampering spa and salon and an elaborate conference center with over 850,000 squarefeet of meeting space, the resort offers a wide-range of world-class entertainment at the Grand Garden Arena; the epic KÀ by Cirque du Soleil; world-famous dance crew Jabbawockeez; master illusionist David Copperfield; Topgolf Las Vegas; Brad Garrett's Comedy Club; and Hakkasan Las Vegas. MGM Grand is owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit mgmgrand.com, call toll free at (877) 880-0880 or find us on Facebook and Twitter or follow our blog.

