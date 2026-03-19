The Hunt for Hoppiness Begins with Entenmann's® Pop'ems® Cotton Tails Powdered Donut Holes

A new, limited-edition donut hole is bouncing into spring with a burst of sweetness

IRVING, Texas, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hippity hop! Entenmann's® is leaping into the season with Pop'ems® Cotton Tails Powdered Donut Holes, a limited-time treat popping onto shelves just in time for spring. Each fluffy, pop-able donut hole captures the vibrant spirit of the season, making it the perfect addition to every holiday basket.

Entenmann's Pop'ems Cotton Tails

Featuring a tender cake center and a delicate, powdered-sugar finish, these pop-able donut holes are a bite-sized reward for a day of springtime fun. They're a delightful companion for garden games or a sweet treat after a playful scamper through the meadow.

"We wanted to bottle the feeling of a perfect spring day and put it into a treat," said Jinder Bhogal, Senior Director of Marketing at Entenmann's®. "Cotton Tails are all about that playful, nostalgic Entenmann's taste our fans know and love. From their fluffy texture to their sweet finish, they're designed to bring a little extra joy to the season."

Straight from the bunny trail to your spring snack basket, these sugar-dusted treats turn ordinary moments into "egg-straordinary" ones with the familiar Entenmann's® taste families know and have trusted for 128 years. Made with care and quality ingredients, Pop 'ems® are perfect for enjoying on-the-go – whether you're hopping between an early morning sport practice, springtime brunch or backyard egg hunt.

These delightful donut holes are blooming on shelves now. Starting in March 2026, Entenmann's® Pop'ems® Cotton Tails Powdered Donut Holes will be available for a limited time at major retailers nationwide, while supplies last.

For more fun and to share the sweetness, follow Entenmann's® on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and explore Entenmanns.com.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs. Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. Bimbo Bakeries USA is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 35 countries.

SOURCE Bimbo Bakeries USA