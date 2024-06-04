The Huntington National Bank Honored by Freddie Mac for Commitment to Sustainable Homeownership

Huntington receives Home Possible RISE Award for helping reduce barriers to homeownership

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huntington National Bank has been nationally recognized by Freddie Mac as a 2024 Home Possible RISE Award winner. The RISE program (Recognizing Individuals for Sustained Excellence) honors excellence with Freddie Mac's affordable lending solutions – the Home Possible and HFA Advantage mortgage products.

"It's an honor to receive this award for our work to help people across our footprint achieve sustainable homeownership," said Carolyn Gorman, Huntington's Mortgage Lending Director. "Buying a home is one of life's biggest moments, and this recognition demonstrates our commitment to ensuring borrowers have equal economic opportunity and access on the journey to owning a home."

The Home Possible mortgage product offers more options and credit flexibilities to help very low- to low-income borrowers attain the dream of homeownership, including a down payment requirement of as little as 3%. For more information about the Home Possible RISE Award and Freddie Mac's services, visit SF.FreddieMac.com/RISE.

Another way Huntington helps borrowers overcome barriers to homeownership is through its Home for Good mortgage product, designed to meet the needs of applicants from historically under-resourced communities. This solution works to expand access to home lending options by modifying eligible credit criteria and offering:

Expanded use of alternative credit

More debt evaluation flexibility

Low down payment requirements

Higher debt-to-income limits compared to traditional affordable lending programs

Home for Good is currently available in the following cities: Detroit, Grand Rapids and Warren (Michigan); Toledo, Cincinnati and Columbus (Ohio), Minneapolis and St. Paul (Minnesota), as well as select counties in Illinois and Wisconsin.

To learn more about Huntington Home for Good, prospective homebuyers should contact their local Huntington branch.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $194 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle–market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates approximately 970 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

SOURCE Huntington National Bank