The Huntington National Bank Launches Huntington Honors Program Recognizing Community Heroes

New program celebrates active and retired servicemembers, first responders, nurses, and educators

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huntington National Bank announced today the launch of Huntington Honors℠, a new program designed to celebrate the extraordinary contributions of active and retired servicemembers, first responders, nurses, and educators. Through the program, eligible customers can enjoy a Huntington Perks Checking account with no monthly maintenance fees, regardless of how much they keep in their account.

"Looking out for people means a great deal to us at Huntington, and we support those who dedicate their lives to the growth, health, and safety of our communities," said Brant Standridge, Huntington's Consumer & Regional Banking President. "We believe their commitment is worth rewarding, and we're proud to look out for their financial wellness in the same way they look out for us."

In addition to no monthly maintenance fees, eligible customers can enjoy these benefits:

Relationship rates on savings and money market accounts.

Five free non-Huntington ATM withdrawals per statement cycle.

Credit score monitoring.

Earned interest on checking deposits.

Huntington Honors-themed debit card.

Eligible program participants can also access these digital features as Huntington checking customers:

"Huntington Honors is a way for us to say thank you to the ones who go above and beyond in looking out for us and our communities every day," Standridge said. "In addition to Perks Checking, the program also provides access to innovative tools and features that can help customers stay on top of their financial goals and develop healthy spending and saving habits for their long-term financial health."

Eligible customers can visit their local Huntington branch or call Huntington's customer service center at (800) 480-2265 to enroll in the new program. To learn more about the Huntington Honors program and eligibility requirements, visit www.huntington.com/huntington-honors.

This new program is another way Huntington recognizes the tireless work of educators. Earlier this year, the bank launched its Ignite the Classroom initiative, an education-focused partnership with the Ron Clark Academy to support educators and help enhance student learning. Over the next three years, more than 7,500 educators will participate in educator events hosted by Huntington and more than 2,000 will receive scholarships to attend a two-day training session at the Ron Clark Academy, where they will participate in dynamic workshops and classroom observations.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $194 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle–market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates approximately 970 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

SOURCE Huntington National Bank