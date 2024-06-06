The Huntington National Bank Launches National Deposits Business to Further Expand Commercial Offerings

Alex Tsarnas joins Huntington as Senior Managing Director

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huntington National Bank has launched a National Deposits business to expand its commercial offerings to real estate businesses. The bank has hired Alex Tsarnas to serve as Senior Managing Director of this new business vertical.

With an initial focus on homeowners' associations, property management companies, and escrow and title companies, this expansion will enable Huntington to broaden and deepen the services and capabilities available to its commercial customers. Huntington will be building a team of bankers who will strategically position the bank as a key competitor for national deposits.

The addition of a national deposits team complements Huntington's recent announcement of a new specialized mortgage services team. Both investments demonstrate Huntington's customer-centric approach to adding a broad and deep set of capabilities for its commercial customers.

"We continue to seek opportunities to add top banking talent across our commercial businesses," said Scott Kleinman, president of Huntington Commercial Bank. "This new business better positions Huntington to serve the full range of needs across commercial clients, and our investment in the deposit space sends a clear message of our intent to be a leader in providing this service to our customers."

Tsarnas has worked at several financial institutions in various senior roles supporting corporate, municipal and FIG clients.

"With more than 30 years across a variety of banking positions, including roles focused on deposit growth, escrow services and corporate trust, Alex's wealth of knowledge will help power our commercial bank during this exciting period of expansion," said Jeff Blendick, senior managing director of corporate banking. "We're eager to increase the services and solutions we can offer to our customers. This is an important growth strategy for Huntington."

