The Huntington National Bank names Melissa Holding Director of Wealth Management

Holding will lead the bank's wealth business, succeeding Michael Robinson who will retire from Huntington

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huntington National Bank announced today the appointment of Melissa Holding as Director of Wealth Management. Holding will oversee the Wealth Management business including private banking, wealth management and legacy planning through investment and portfolio management, fiduciary administration and trust services, institutional custody services, and full-service retail brokerage investments. Holding will focus on accelerating Huntington's continued growth and momentum in the wealth segment and will report to Consumer & Regional Banking President Brant Standridge.

Melissa Holding, Director of Wealth Management

"Melissa brings deep expertise and a strong record of performance to this key role. She will lead our next stage of growth and progress, advance our priorities, and continue to elevate our Wealth Management team," said Standridge.

Holding's appointment follows Michael Robinson's retirement from Huntington on May 1, 2024, after a 12-year career at Huntington and a celebrated 40-year career in the banking industry.

"Mike's fantastic leadership is reflected in the progress and growth Huntington continues to see in the wealth segment. We are appreciative of how he has grown Huntington Private Bank and our wealth business and created an award-winning culture for our colleagues. He has embedded in his team a dedication to establishing trust, staying abreast of what is impacting markets, and working hard to make life better for our clients," said Standridge.

Holding most recently served as Huntington's Mass Affluent Client Segment Director, overseeing the bank's overall mass affluent strategy and approach, business results and segment growth.

Prior to joining Huntington, Holding served as Executive Vice President and Head of Premier Banking at Truist, where she was responsible for all aspects of affluent strategy and execution for affluent households across the bank. Prior to that, Melissa spent more than 20 years at BB&T in a variety of wealth leadership roles across the country, most recently serving as Senior Vice President and Wealth Group Director, managing all aspects of the wealth business. She holds a bachelor's degree and an MBA from Campbell University and will be based in Columbus, Ohio.

About Huntington

