The Huntington National Bank Partners with Ron Clark Academy to Ignite Local Classrooms

More than 2,000 educators to receive training scholarships at the renowned Ron Clark Academy

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Huntington National Bank has announced a new education-focused partnership with the Ron Clark Academy – the Ignite the Classroom initiative. The partnership is designed to support educators and help enhance student learning.

Huntington's partnership with the Ron Clark Academy aligns with the bank's commitment to strengthen the communities it serves. The initiative acknowledges the tireless work of educators and provides local principals, teachers, coaches, counselors, and other education support professionals with an exceptional professional development opportunity.

"It's no secret that education is the key to prosperity. Our partnership with the Ron Clark Academy is designed to provide educators with high-quality training that will ultimately help enhance student learning and achievement," said Brant Standridge, President of Consumer and Regional Banking at Huntington. "This training is life-changing and can greatly impact how teachers prepare our next generation of leaders for success."

The Ron Clark Academy, a highly acclaimed nonprofit middle school, has received both national and international recognition for its success in creating a loving, dynamic learning environment that promotes academic excellence and fosters leadership.

Through the Ignite the Classroom initiative, Huntington will host educator events featuring Ron Clark in five markets across its footprint—Columbus, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Detroit, and Pittsburgh. Participants will hear first-hand about his unique teaching philosophy and proven best practices. Over the next three years, more than 7,500 educators will participate in these educator events and more than 2,000 will receive scholarships to attend a two-day training session at the Ron Clark Academy, where they will participate in dynamic workshops and classroom observations.

"At the Ron Clark Academy, we know that when you affect the lives of teachers, you impact the lives of kids. When our kids are well educated, we have educated societies and stronger communities," said Ron Clark, co-founder, Ron Clark Academy. "We are grateful to Huntington Bank for supporting this important cause and for collaborating to help strengthen communities through education."

Huntington's collaboration with the Ron Clark Academy began in 2022. Since then, educator events have been held in Columbus and Detroit, and more than 40 educators have received professional development scholarships to participate in the Ron Clark Academy training program. Huntington is formalizing its partnership with the Academy to make more meaningful impact within the education community across its footprint.

"Huntington is proud to provide those who shape young minds with development that fuels lifelong learning. We are excited to work with local foundations, community partners, school systems and companies to bring this incredible program to our communities," said Standridge.

For more information visit www.Huntington.com/IgniteTheClassroom.

