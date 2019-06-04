The Hustle Launches Trends: a Subscription-based Research and Media Platform for Entrepreneurs

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hustle Con Media Inc., the San Francisco-based media, innovation, and events company, today officially launched Trends , its first subscription service. Designed to help entrepreneurs identify up-and-coming startup opportunities, Trends employs a team of analysts, researchers, and journalists who dig deep into emerging markets to uncover patterns and actionable insights that have previously been overlooked.

"Trends is here to offer answers to the questions that true entrepreneurs find themselves asking in the shower: 'How does this business make money?' or, 'Where is this pattern headed and how can I act on it?'," said Sam Parr, founder of The Hustle. "That's the kind of thinking that successful businesses are built on. With Trends, we're able to explore the answers, and share the insights and research that can actually spark new enterprises."

Trends was developed to occupy a unique space in the media spectrum. Established global analyst firms offer extensive research in the form of quarterly or annual reports - but these are often out-of-reach for aspiring entrepreneurs; hidden behind expensive memberships.

Trends offers something different. The content is purposely driven toward uncommon and surprising business stories, a departure from daily news sites. And while thoroughly researched by seasoned analysts and journalists, the Trends annual subscription price of $299 is kept well within reach for most budding entrepreneurs.

In testing for the past nine months with a dedicated group of readers, Trends has already built a devoted and vocal community around its research, driven by the immense popularity of the Hustle Daily email newsletter. The Hustle surpassed one million subscribers on October 9, 2018, and has maintained a nearly 50% average open rate - more than two times the industry standard. As a subscription service, Trends will have a more targeted readership; but its approach, content, and editorial style are all an outgrowth of The Hustle's success.

"When you start a business in a growing market, it can feel like you're catching a wave and just have to hold on. I've felt this a few times," added Parr. "The market pulls the product out of you. I want others to see this too so it will increase their likelihood of succeeding."

About The Hustle

The Hustle's mission is to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators. The Hustle's daily email, which was started in 2016 and now has over one million subscribers, keeps readers informed with topical stories and perspectives, distilling complex business stories into entertaining news items. The Hustle's subscription platform, Trends, puts research and data in the hands of the entrepreneurs who can use it to build businesses. In addition, The Hustle runs Hustle Con, a conference designed for self-starters, forward-thinkers, and dreamers. Other initiatives from The Hustle include 2X, an evening of storytelling dedicated to successful women; and Seat at the Table, which combines world-class content with a delicious culinary experience. More information at www.thehustle.co .

