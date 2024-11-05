The HWP Group Announces New Roles for Two Key Executives, Doubling Down on Client-Centric Approach to Medical Communications

UPPER SADDLE RIVER, N.J., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HWP Group has announced the creation of new roles for two of its key executives, consistent with the company's relentless focus on anticipating and exceeding client needs and expectations.

The HWP Group comprises the combined teams and talents of Health & Wellness Partners, LLC, and Hybrid Healthcare Communications, LLC, which joined forces in late 2023.

Jessica Cini, formerly President of Health & Wellness Partners, has assumed the role of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at The HWP Group. Jay Romano, former President of Hybrid Healthcare Communications, has taken on the role of Chief Experience Officer (CXO) at The HWP Group.

In her new role as CCO, Jessica will focus on management of account and business-development teams, collaboration with business-unit leads to refine strategy and execution, and oversight of corporate communications.

In his new role as CXO, Jay will concentrate on driving agency innovation to ensure The HWP Group continues to provide unique solutions that deliver valued educational content to healthcare professionals, while ensuring an optimal end-to-end experience for clients. He will continue to guide the creative and development teams to maximize efficiency, collaboration, and success.

Commented Chief Executive Officer and Founder Jani Hegarty, "The HWP Group is focused on the future, and that future is one of even greater emphasis on innovative solutions for existing and new clients. I have no doubt that these new roles for Jessica and Jay will enable us to accelerate growth--the right kind of growth that's focused on delivering meaningful education to healthcare professionals."

Jessica Cini noted, "I couldn't be more excited about my new role. Working with Jay and the entire team, I'm focused on diversifying our offerings and maximizing our reach—so we can capture every opportunity to bring success to existing and new clients."

Jay Romano added, "Delivering memorable experiences for our clients and their customers is the single most important thing. It's part of everything we do at HWP. We aspire to partner with clients to solve not only the problems of today but also the complexities of tomorrow. The technology at our fingertips makes what was previously thought impossible a reality."

About The HWP Group

The HWP Group is a women-founded provider of medical communications solutions to global life sciences companies, across a multitude of therapeutic areas and disease states, from early preclinical to patent expiry. Headquartered in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, with a satellite office in San Diego, California, the company currently provides four synergistic service offerings: medical marketing, speaker bureau, congress management, and medical affairs. Each offering is seeded in expert strategy, scientific content, and proprietary technology, enabling solutions that allow The HWP Group to deliver tailored, high-impact educational engagements.

For more information about HWP, visit thehwpgroup.com.

CONTACT:

Jessica Cini

Chief Commercial Officer

[email protected]

Jay Romano

Chief Experience Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE The HWP Group