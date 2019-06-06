NEW YORK, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



The growing residential construction activity is one of the critical factors that will trigger the growth of hybrid air conditioner market. The increase in the housing market is mainly propelled by the adoption of modem residential dwellings, improved economic conditions, and increased consumer spending power. At present, household appliances such as hybrid air conditioners are becoming popular in new residential establishments. The growth in the construction market will also drive the demand for hybrid air conditioners across the globe. Also, investments in the residential construction industry are increasing due to the need for single-family units. Thus, the growth of the residential construction industry and increase in disposable income are expected to drive the demand for household appliances in these establishments, including hybrid air conditioners during the forecast period. Our analysts have predicted that the hybrid air conditioner market will register a CAGR of over 9% by 2023.



Market Overview



Product innovation leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization



The competition in the global hybrid air conditioner market has been growing over the years. Also, the preference for innovative and technologically advanced household appliances (including hybrid air conditioners) among consumers is also increasing rapidly. This has compelled the vendors operating in the global hybrid air conditioner market to continually engage in R&D and innovation to sustain in the competitive market environment. Products are innovated in terms of technology, performance, features, and designs. Also, customers also prefer appliances that are efficient and consume minimal energy resources. To meet such evolving customer needs, vendors are continuously widening their product portfolio. Therefore, with the growing purchasing power and rising disposable income, customers are gradually increasing their spending on household appliances, including the hybrid air conditioner. This has propelled the demand for premium hybrid air conditioners, thereby driving the market.



Long product lifecycle



Hybrid air conditioners available in the market are mainly branded and have reliable quality. These products are made of stainless steel or hard and durable materials and are characterized by longer replacement cycles than those of old air conditioners that are made of less durable materials. Air conditioners are in constant contact with water and have associated risks of rusting; hence, are made of stainless steel or high-grade plastic materials that make these appliances lightweight and durable. Vendors engage in in-depth R&D of innovative and sustainable materials to extend the operational life of hybrid air conditioners. The average lifespan of hybrid air conditioners is almost 10-15 years, and this lifespan reduces the frequency of product replacements, thereby adversely affecting the growth of the market.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the hybrid air conditioner market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented. The presence of several companies, including Harvest Eco Solutions Ltd. and HotSpot Energy Inc. makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the growing residential construction activity and the high efficiency compared with conventional air conditioners will provide considerable growth opportunities to the hybrid air conditioner manufacturers. Lennox International Inc., Solair World International Pte Ltd., and Videocon Industries Ltd. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



