The HydraFacial Company and Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Team Up To Offer Personalized Skin Health Treatments

LONG BEACH, Calif., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The HydraFacial™ Company announced today an exciting new partnership with Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery, the largest dermatology practice in the United States. As of last week, a large percentage of the Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery locations throughout the country offer the award winning HydraFacial treatment that cleanses and hydrates to get rid of impurities and dead cells while at the same time quenching skin with vital nutrients.

"We are delighted to announce our collaboration with HydraFacial," said Dr. Matt Leavitt, Founder and CEO of Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery and a pioneering force in anti-aging skincare. "Delivering high quality care and patient experiences that exceed expectations are our top priorities at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery. We strive to deliver great results based on the unique skin, hair and nail needs of our patients using the latest techniques, equipment and products, and this partnership with HydraFacial enhances our aesthetics services menu."

"Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery is an ideal partner for HydraFacial," said Clint Carnell, Chief Executive Officer of The HydraFacial Company. "Like us, they understand the importance of customizable treatments to personalize patient experiences and provide best-in-class service. The HydraFacial Company's exponential growth, on a national and global scale, can be attributed to our ongoing focus on offering patients and providers premium technologies for personalized skin health solutions."

"Providing an outstanding patient experience means looking holistically at each patient and developing an individualized plan comprised of treatments and product to exceed skin health expectations," said Jennifer R. Bancroft, Vice President Aesthetics for Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery. "We believe the HydraFacial initiative we're launching in offices nationwide, will set a high bar for addressing our patients' skin care needs."

About The HydraFacial Company

Since 1997, The HydraFacial Company has been a leading aesthetic device manufacturer, pioneering hydradermabrasion with both HydraFacial® and Perk™ products. Based in Southern California, The HydraFacial Company's products are popular in over 87 countries worldwide. With over 12,700 customers and over 2.5 million treatments performed per year, The HydraFacial Company is revolutionizing skin health for aesthetic professionals and their clients. For more information, visit the brand on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or at HydraFacial.com.

About Advanced Dermatology And Cosmetic Surgery

Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery is the largest dermatology practice in the country. We are committed to providing comprehensive and unparalleled dermatologic and aesthetic care in a welcoming and engaging environment, seeking to make each patient experience unique while adhering to superior patient safety and privacy standards. We strive to combine the best of the art of medicine with the latest advances in research and technology in formulating individualized treatment plans for patients to achieve a unique and aesthetically pleasing result. To learn more about Advanced Dermatology or inquire about employment opportunities, visit www.advancedderm.com or call 1-866-400-DERM.

HydraFacial Press Contact: EvolveMKD | Hydrafacial@evolvemkd.com | 646-517-4220

Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Press Contact:

Bill Halldin | bill@halldinpr.com | 916-781-0657

SOURCE The HydraFacial Company

Related Links

http://HydraFacial.com

