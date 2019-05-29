The HydraFacial Company Announces Judgement of Willful Patent Infringement Against Image Microderm

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge Systems LLC DBA The HydraFacial Company filed a federal lawsuit against Image Microderm alleging that Image Microderm's BioXFusion MD and BioXFusion Mini products ("accused products") infringe several patents owned by The HydraFacial Company. After aggressively enforcing its patent rights and defeating Image Microderm's baseless claims that The HydraFacial Company had somehow authorized Image Microderm's infringing acts, Image Microderm admitted that it had willfully infringed The HydraFacial Company's patent rights. The Court granted the parties' consent judgment, decreeing that Image Microderm had willfully infringed The HydraFacial Company's patent rights and Ordering a permanent injunction against Image Microderm, which immediately stops Image Microderm from manufacturing or selling the accused products. Image Microderm also formally recognized that each one of The HydraFacial Company's asserted patents is valid and enforceable.

Earlier this year, The HydraFacial Company also successfully enforced its patent rights, obtaining a judgment and permanent injunction against Aesthetic Skin Systems, which stops the Company from manufacturing or selling the accused products.

"At The HydraFacial Company, we take pride and ownership over the uniquely innovative technologies we have designed and brought to the market," said Clint Carnell, the Chief Executive Officer of The HydraFacial Company. "We will continue to enforce our rights and protect the hard work and dedication of all those involved in the IP development – not just for our brand, but for those who have chosen to partner with us for the past 22 years."

With a rich history rooted in technology, The HydraFacial Company continues to develop new innovations and successfully applies for protection – adding two new patents to their portfolio just this past month. In total, the HydraFacial Company owns 42 issued patents and 102 registered trademarks.

About The HydraFacial Company

Since 1997, The HydraFacial Company has been a leading aesthetic device manufacturer, pioneering hydradermabrasion with both HydraFacial® and Perk™ products. Based in Southern California, The HydraFacial Company's products are popular in over 87 countries worldwide. With over 12,700 customers and over 2.5 million treatments performed per year, The HydraFacial Company is revolutionizing skin health for aesthetic professionals and their clients. For more information, visit the brand on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or at HydraFacial.com.

