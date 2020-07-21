The HydraFacial Company Announces Launch of HydraFacial CONNECT Platform

LONG BEACH, Calif., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The HydraFacial Company announced today the launch of the new HydraFacial CONNECT platform – a first of its kind, 3-level industry certification program that will advance aesthetic professionals' skills and give them recognition, respect, and rewards.

HydraFacial CONNECT bridges skin health expertise with influencing, selling, and marketing skills, providing a 360 approach to aesthetic education. The HydraFacial Company is known for being the leaders in Skin Health, launching the industry recognized Skin Health Pyramid and Research Study last summer – now they are taking their leadership role even further to educate both novice and master aestheticians alike.

"At The HydraFacial Company, we recognize the important role that the aesthetician plays in driving the success of an aesthetic business – and yet across the country and around the globe, there is no unifying standard for education. This program is designed to empower aestheticians to grow their own businesses and make them even more valuable to employers," said Deborah Rodriguez, Chief Talent & Training Officer for The HydraFacial Company.

HydraFacial CONNECT curriculum is industry agnostic and includes content from many other brands, including Murad, Alastin, Sente, and Hydropeptide. This program is a robust combination of content, spanning all areas of the aesthetic industry while also offering a comprehensive business skills-based program that truly differentiates it from other industry offerings. With a growing library of resources, CONNECT has quickly set a new standard for aesthetic education; at the same time, HydraFacial is creating a strong peer network with mentoring and training opportunities.

"We realized early on that we have a special relationship with the HydraFacialists – their ability to influence clients, aesthetic peers and businesses is unlimited. Our goal is to elevate and celebrate them and make sure that the entire industry recognizes their impact as well," said Clint Carnell, CEO of The HydraFacial Company.

Over the past several years HydraFacial has significantly invested in their educational programs and made access to these resources even easier with their 8 experience centers around the globe including Long Beach, Orlando, Chicago, Dallas, Tokyo, Shanghai, Madrid, and coming soon in London. HydraFacial CONNECT will begin as a virtual experience, with in-person education opportunities in the future.

About the program:

Participants move through the trainings at their own pace – can pause and resume anytime throughout the program.

With each level, content grows increasingly more complex and participants with finish with a depth of knowledge in each area (training, selling, and marketing).

Throughout the program, participants will submit content for review by HydraFacial master trainers for live feedback.

The HydraFacial Company will also help to highlight and provide exposure through their owned media channels.

Top level Certified Master aestheticians will gain access to unique experiences and opportunities within the industry.

HydraFacial has already started their first class but will open enrollment for the fall with registration starting mid-august – visit hydrafacial.com for more details later this year.

About HydraFacial

The HydraFacial treatment cleanses, extracts, and hydrates to get rid of impurities and dead skin cells while at the same time quenching skin with vital nutrients like antioxidants, peptides, and hyaluronic acid. The amazing results are both instant and long-lasting, and a treatment is estimated to be performed every 10 seconds worldwide.

About The HydraFacial Company

The HydraFacial Company has a 22-year long history of revolutionizing skin health for aesthetic professionals and their clients. As category creators, the company pioneered skin health innovation with their patented hydradermabrasion technology, and now HydraFacial® and Perk™ products are popular in over 87 countries. Based in Southern California, The HydraFacial Company now serves over 15,000 customers globally and millions of treatments are performed each year. For more information, visit the brand on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or at HydraFacial.com.

