The HydraFacial Company Announces Lawsuit Against Aesthetic Skin Systems

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge Systems LLC DBA The HydraFacial Company announced that it had filed a lawsuit against Aesthetic Skin Systems ("the Company") alleging that Aesthetic Skin Systems' Aqua Skin Facial products and spiral tips ("accused products") infringe several patents owned by The HydraFacial Company. After aggressively enforcing its patent rights, The HydraFacial Company obtained a judgment and permanent injunction against Aesthetic Skin Systems, which stops the Company from manufacturing or selling the accused products. Aesthetic Skin Systems also formally recognized that each one of Edge's asserted patents is valid and enforceable.

"We are pleased to have once again successfully defended our IP," said Clint Carnell, the Chief Executive Officer of The HydraFacial Company. "The HydraFacial Company is committed to upholding and protecting its valuable intellectual property rights, not just for ourselves, but for all of the customers who have partnered with us to build the HydraFacial brand."

About The HydraFacial Company

Established in Southern California circa 1997, The HydraFacial Company is a leading aesthetic device manufacturer. The company pioneered hydradermabrasion and now HydraFacial® and Perk™ products are popular in over 75 countries around the world. With over 8,000 customers and over 2 million treatments performed per year, The HydraFacial Company is revolutionizing skin health for aesthetic professionals and their clients. For more information, visit the brand on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or at HydraFacial.com.

