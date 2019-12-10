The HydraFacial Company Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Venus Concept

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge Systems LLC DBA The HydraFacial Company ("the Company") had filed a lawsuit against Venus Concept USA Inc. ("Venus Concept") alleging that Venus Concept's Venus Glow product ("accused product") infringes several patents owned by The HydraFacial Company. The Company announced today that after aggressively enforcing its patent rights, The HydraFacial Company reached a settlement with Venus Concept, whereby Venus Concept has agreed to pay the Company a substantial amount to license the patents asserted by The HydraFacial Company in the lawsuit. The parties have agreed to keep the terms of the settlement confidential.

"At the HydraFacial Company, we make it a priority to protect and defend our IP," said Clint Carnell, the Chief Executive Officer of The HydraFacial Company. "For all the business owners that have partnered with us and purchased our technologies, it is especially important that we work to eliminate confusion in the marketplace and continue to build our global brand."

About The HydraFacial Company

The HydraFacial Company has a 22-year long history of revolutionizing skin health for aesthetic professionals and their clients. As category creators, the company pioneered skin health innovation with their patented hydradermabrasion technology, and now HydraFacial® and Perk™ products are popular in over 87 countries. Based in Southern California, The HydraFacial Company now serves over 15,000 customers globally and millions of treatments are performed each year. For more information, visit the brand on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or at HydraFacial.com.

HydraFacial Press Contact: EvolveMKD | Hydrafacial@evolvemkd.com | 646-517-4220

SOURCE The HydraFacial Company

Related Links

https://hydrafacial.com

