The HydraFacial™ Company Builds Upon Personalized Skincare Portfolio with Skin Health Assessment

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to an independent study conducted by The HydraFacial™ Company and Wakefield Research, 75% of consumers say they follow a consistent skin health regimen, however they are not happy with it, indicating on average that they rank that regimen a 6/10. With the introduction of the Skin Health Assessment, The HydraFacial™ Company is helping to simplify and customize any skin health routine and allowing consumers to be fully involved in understanding their overall skin health.

The newly launched HydraFacial Skin Health Assessment takes all factors of skin health into consideration through a series of easy-to-answer questions and provides a personalized plan. To date, over 6,000 consumers and skincare professionals have completed the web-based Skin Health Assessment and have received recommendations for their specific skin type and concerns. The assessment data further validates The HydraFacial Company's recently published Skin Health Research and shows that while consumers know skin health is important, they need easy, personalized solutions for achieving their skin care goals:

According to the Wakefield Survey, physicians believe hydration is the most important characteristic when determining skin health, and consumers ranked "Hydrated" as the #1 trait of healthy skin by a landslide (47%)

However, in the HydraFacial Assessment data, 69% of people indicated that their skin needed more hydration, revealing this is an area where people struggle to find the right solution.

According to the Wakefield Survey, physicians noted that lack of hydration is the most important factor that contributes to unhealthy skin (48%) followed by sun exposure (47%) and smoking (38%)

According to the HydraFacial Assessment data only 47% of people reported using sunscreen daily, indicating a lack of awareness/understanding on the relationship of sun damage and aging skin.

According to the Wakefied Survey, more people get their skincare advice from social media (59%) then from professional recommendations (57%)

This is not surprising considering more than half of the people who took the skin care assessment (57%) say they do not see a dermatologist annually.

These statistics reveal that while consumers know what is needed for their skin, they are still lacking the fundamentals to achieve it. With the Skin Health Assessment results, consumers can take an honest look at their skin health journey, easily identify areas of improvement, and get the recommendations to change their overall Skin Health.

"Most consumers are trying to find the right balance of products and treatments without much guidance – we want to help take out the guesswork" says Lisa Fawcett, chief marketing officer for The HydraFacial Company. "We understand consumers value simplicity and personalized experiences and our Skin Health Assessment allows us to start a conversation with consumers before they even step foot in a provider location. Once they are with a HydraFacialist, our experts will further customize the client's HydraFacial experience based on their assessment results," Fawcett explained.

The Skin Assessment is now live at Assessment.HydraFacial.com and available at the upcoming World Tour 2.0 stops, where consumers can receive complimentary HydraFacial and Perk treatments. The World Tour was recently awarded the Public Relations Society of America's Silver Anvil Award of Excellence in the Integrated Communications, Consumer Products, Non-Packaged Goods category. To learn more about the upcoming stops, check out HydraFacialNation.com.

