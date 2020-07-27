The HydraFacial® Company Introduces HydraFacial Elite

LONG BEACH, Calif., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The HydraFacial™ Company is excited to announce the launch of the brand new HydraFacial Elite – delivering remarkable results, now backed by newly released clinical findings.

With a long history of revolutionizing skin health, this latest innovation provides customizable treatment combinations and a variety of enhancements to personalize the HydraFacial experience, targeting concerns for every skin type.

Coinciding with the launch comes the latest campaign from HydraFacial, "Expect Everything" which is what the new HydraFacial Elite delivers for providers and consumers. Some of the updated features include:

Technology Enabled Personalization with the latest protocols and regimen-building tools packed into the advanced user interface

with the latest protocols and regimen-building tools packed into the advanced user interface MORE Treatment Options offering the new HydraFacial Keravive scalp health treatment, the new built in Perk for lips and eyes, Lymphatic Therapy, LED Light Therapy, custom boosters for every skin health goal and options to expand the power of HydraFacial to almost any part of the body

offering the new HydraFacial Keravive scalp health treatment, the new built in Perk for lips and eyes, Lymphatic Therapy, LED Light Therapy, custom boosters for every skin health goal and options to expand the power of HydraFacial to almost any part of the body Global accessibility with 12 expanded languages, creating consistency around the world.

"We are thrilled to continue providing advancements to our skin health platform with our new HydraFacial Elite system," said Clint Carnell, Chief Executive Officer of The HydraFacial Company. "Additionally, we are excited to share all of the recent clinical findings that further affirm our belief that HydraFacial enhances the skin health continuum, providing even more ways to personalize the HydraFacial treatment experience and offering endless possibilities for every skin type."

The HydraFacial Company is known for collaborating across the aesthetic spectrum, enhancing the consumer experience no matter what treatment journey a client has embarked on. The recent clinical study results highlight how HydraFacial complements other treatments:

50% Smoother skin when paired with ablative fractional laser vs. ablative fractional laser alone*

30% Additional reduction in brown spots when paired with IPL vs. IPL alone*

3X Skin thickness when paired with LED or low level lasers.*

2X Firmer & smoother skin when paired with non-ablative fractional laser or fractional RF vs. non-ablative fractional laser or fractional RF alone*

2X Smoother skin when paired with RF or focused ultrasound treatment vs. RF or focused ultrasound treatment alone*

Additionally, HydraFacial also released a second recent study focused on clinical outcomes for acne patients. Regular HydraFacial treatments featuring blue LED light therapy can effectively treat and manage acne*. 100% of study investigators thought skin appeared clearer, healthier and more radiant while 95% reported that skin looked less oily and congested.

Starting July 27, 2020, HydraFacial Elite will be available to purchase or as an upgrade to existing customers around the globe. Consumers can receive a HydraFacial treatment at select spas and physician offices in over 87 countries. Visit HydraFacial.com/Elite to see how one powerful device provides everything needed to personalize the HydraFacial experience.

*All data sources and claim information can be found at hydrafacial.com/claims.

About HydraFacial

The HydraFacial treatment cleanses, extracts, and hydrates to get rid of impurities and dead skin cells while at the same time quenching skin with vital nutrients like antioxidants, peptides, and hyaluronic acid. The amazing results are both instant and long-lasting, and a treatment is estimated to be performed every 10 seconds worldwide.

About The HydraFacial Company

The HydraFacial Company has a 23-year long history of revolutionizing skin health for aesthetic professionals and their clients. As category creators, the company pioneered skin health innovation with their patented hydradermabrasion technology, and now HydraFacial® and Perk™ products are popular in over 87 countries. Based in Southern California, The HydraFacial Company now serves over 17,000 customers globally and millions of treatments are performed each year. For more information, visit the brand on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or at HydraFacial.com.

