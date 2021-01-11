The HydraFacial® Company Launches New Booster with Murad®

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The HydraFacial™ Company announced today an exciting new partnership with Murad™, the first modern doctor brand of clinical skincare products backed by wellness, setting a new standard for high performance skincare.

Through the exciting new partnership, Murad and HydraFacial are launching Murad Retinol Booster for HydraFacial. This potent retinol serum accelerates skin's surface renewal and plumps to minimize the look of wrinkles, even tone and boost a youthful, radiant finish. Inspired by Murad's Retinol Youth Renewal Serum, the No.1 Retinol product in the U.S.*, the Murad Retinol Booster is the first retinol-based booster developed for HydraFacial devices and available to professional skincare providers.

How it Works:

Retinol Tri-Active Technology: A fast-acting retinoid, time-released retinol and a retinol booster help fight lines/deep wrinkles, even skin tone and boost radiance

Micronized collagen peptides: Immediately increase hydration; helps skin hold more water for a more youthful-looking appearance

RepleniCell™: Dr. Murad's proprietary technology for younger-looking skin through hydration: osmolytes attract water, amino acids bind water, and trehalose locks in water to skin

The Murad Retinol Booster can be added to HydraFacial treatments providing additional customization and targeted results for patients minimizing the look of wrinkles in an instant, with incredible lasting results. Providing continued results at home, the Retinol Booster is also available in the Retinol Rapid Renewal System containing Murad's retinol homecare heroes - Retinol Youth Renewal Serum, Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum and Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream.

"We're excited to expand our portfolio of customized treatment solutions with the Murad Retinol Booster for HydraFacial," said Clint Carnell, Chief Executive Officer of The HydraFacial Company. "This partnership will offer HydraFacial clients and consumers the opportunity to experience Dr. Murad's lifelong commitment to science-backed wellness combined with our HydraFacial history of empowering people to face life face first with both instant and lasting results."

"Retinol is well-known as the gold standard of anti-aging ingredients, that's why my patients ask for it frequently. However, I saw a significant need for a new product that worked more quickly and didn't cause irritation and dryness," said Howard Murad, MD and Founder of Murad. "After years of research and development, we have finally perfected the science of retinol with our proprietary Retinol Tri-Active Technology. Our combination of a fast-acting retinol, time-released retinol and a retinol booster deliver powerful skin renewal without the traditional effects of retinol. I am proud to partner with HydraFacial on our Retinol Booster, developed exclusively for professional skincare providers to deliver the powerful renewing results that I see with my patients."

*Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market, Skincare Product Dollar Sales, 12 months ending June 2019 (Retinol products defined as those with "retin" in product name).

About The HydraFacial Company

The HydraFacial Company is an experiential, non-invasive, and approachable beauty health platform with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. Leading the charge in beauty health as a category-creator, HydraFacial uses a unique delivery system to cleanse, extract, and hydrate with their patented hydradermabrasion technology and super serums that are made with nourishing ingredients, providing an immediate outcome and creating an instantly gratifying glow in just three steps and 30 minutes.

HydraFacial® and Perk™ products are available in over 87 countries with over 15,000 delivery systems globally and millions of treatments performed each year. For more information, visit the brand on LinkedIn, Facebook , Instagram, or at HydraFacial.com .

About Murad

In 1989, Los Angeles-based dermatologist and pharmacist Dr. Howard Murad founded Murad, Inc., the first modern doctor brand of clinical skincare products, setting a new standard for high performance skincare. For more than 30 years, Murad has been committed to developing clinically proven, cruelty-free products that meet the meticulous standards for safety, efficacy and care you'd expect from a doctor.

