The HydraFacial® Company Launches New Lip Fix Kit with Restorsea®

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The HydraFacial™ Company announced an exciting new partnership with Restorsea™, a prestige skin care company ideally suited for those with sensitive skin types clinically proven to reduce signs of aging.

Through the exciting new partnership, HydraFacial will launch the NEW Restorsea™ Lip Fix Kit to personalize the HydraFacial Perk Lip treatment. The kit includes the Restorsea™ Lip Serum, to be administered during the lip treatment, and the Lip Elixir gloss as a hydrator and natural exfoliator to be applied post-treatment

Key Formulations:

Aquabeautine XL®, a proprietary ingredient that digests the surface layer of the lips' dead skin, gently and without irritation, revealing softer, smoother, more defined looking lips

Formulated without synthetic peptides, parabens, phthalates, PEGs, sulfates, silicones, or mineral oil

Formulations are hypoallergenic, cruelty−free, and gluten−free

"We are excited to expand the customization of our existing HydraFacial Perk treatment," said Clint Carnell, Chief Executive Officer of The HydraFacial Company. "Through our partnership with Restorsea™ we are able to bring their advanced lip formulations to a broader market, offering HydraFacial consumers the opportunity to experience the benefits just in time for Valentine's Day."

Restorsea™ is an exclusive product line backed by peer−reviewed published studies in major dermatology journals and sold through physicians. With this partnership, HydraFacial will have the unique opportunity to offer the Restorsea™ lip formulations to all channels.

"Restorsea is so excited to partner with HydraFacial," said Patti Pao, Founder of Restorsea™. "Their innovative and unique PERK technology enables deeper and more efficient penetration of our proprietary enzyme, Aquabeautine XL®. The LipFix kit provides immediate results which can last up to three weeks. I personally look forward to seeing everyone's beautiful lips!"

About The HydraFacial Company

The HydraFacial Company is an experiential, non-invasive, and approachable beauty health platform with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. Leading the charge in beauty health as a category-creator, HydraFacial uses a unique delivery system to cleanse, extract, and hydrate with their patented hydradermabrasion technology and super serums that are made with nourishing ingredients, providing an immediate outcome and creating an instantly gratifying glow in just three steps and 30 minutes.

HydraFacial® and Perk™ products are available in over 87 countries with over 15,000 delivery systems globally and millions of treatments performed each year. For more information, visit the brand on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or at HydraFacial.com .

About Restorsea

Restorsea is a physician-dispensed skincare line. Restorsea's proprietary and patented technology fulfills essential skincare need by providing healthy and glowing skin without irritation. As a result, the company's products are currently sold by MDs for their patients who have sensitive/reactive skin who can't tolerate any other skincare active ingredients. All products are formulated with naturally-derived non-toxic ingredients and contain NO: parabens, phthalates, sulfates, silicones, PEGs or mineral oil. Restorsea is sold in 120+ physician offices in the US.

For more information please visit: https://www.restorseapro.com/ and Instagram: @restorsea

