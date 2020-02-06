The HydraFacial Company launches new serum technology M-007 in ReGen GF Booster

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The HydraFacial Company announced today the release of their new HydraFacial ReGen GF growth factor booster featuring patented M-007 delivery technology. ReGen GF contains a proprietary blend of next generation growth factor-mimicking peptides that boost production of collagen and elastin, treat inflammation, accelerate skin repair and provide hydration. ReGen GF's bio-engineered peptides are unique to the market and globally accepted, making it the first growth factor booster available worldwide.

"At HydraFacial, continual innovation is in our DNA, and the unique combination of regenerative peptides in ReGen GF with M-007 delivery technology represents a true breakthrough in skin health," said Clint Carnell, Chief Executive Officer at The HydraFacial Company. "It was important to us to follow global ingredient guidelines, allowing for us to bring this new experience to all HydraFacial providers worldwide."

M-007 is a target-specific molecular delivery system that can enhance the bioavailability of most ingredients and "break through" the skin barrier, enhancing absorption beyond the surface level, effectively delivering key ingredients, and leading to faster, more visible results. In the ReGen GF formula, it amplifies the biocommunication between the proteins and the skin's receptors, making it more easily absorbed. M-007 can also carry 300 times its own weight without growing in size, allowing it to deliver a high concentration of peptides beneath the skin's surface.

ReGen GF Ingredient Overview:

Heptapeptide-32 maintains the appearance of healthy, youthful skin through collagen and elastin production.

Copper Peptide Cu-GHK regenerates healthy-looking skin by accelerating wound healing and skin repair.

Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-7 treats inflammation while boosting the growth of collagen-producing tissues.

Palmitoyl Tripeptide-5 helps skin cells flush toxins while enhancing the appearance of firmness.

Azelaoyl Bis-Dipeptide 10 addresses signs of aging by managing the formation of free radicals.

K3 Vitamin C promotes collagen synthesis.

Hyaluronic Acid hydrates the skin.

The ReGen GF booster can be added to HydraFacial treatments providing additional customization and targeted results for clients. To find out which of the 13 HydraFacial boosters will address client's particular skin health concerns, they can take the HydraFacial Skin Health Assessment .

About HydraFacial

The HydraFacial treatment cleanses, extracts, and hydrates to get rid of impurities and dead skin cells while at the same time quenching skin with vital nutrients like antioxidants, peptides, and hyaluronic acid. The amazing results are both instant and long-lasting.

About The HydraFacial Company

The HydraFacial Company has a 22-year long history of revolutionizing skin health for aesthetic professionals and their clients. As category creators, the company pioneered technology enabled skin health with their patented hydradermabrasion innovation, and now HydraFacial® and Perk™ products are popular in over 87 countries. Based in Southern California, The HydraFacial Company now serves over 15,000 customers globally and millions of treatments are performed each year. For more information, visit the brand on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or at HydraFacial.com.

