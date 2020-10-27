The HydraFacial® Company Partners with Circadia

LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The HydraFacial™ Company announced they have extended their partnership globally, offering the Chrono-Peptide Booster and ProTec Plus Booster to HydraFacial providers in over 40 countries.

HydraFacial boosters allow consumers to tailor their treatment with award-winning super serums to address specific skin concerns. Circadia's ChronoPeptide Booster was designed to rebuild the skin through innovative peptide technology that targets fine lines, age spots, wrinkles, texture and imperfections; the ProTec Plus Booster was designed to instantly plump and smooth fine lines and wrinkles while drenching the skin in ultimate hydration.

"The Circadia boosters for HydraFacial are already loved by providers and consumers alike here in the US, and we are excited to expand our partnership globally," said Clint Carnell, Chief Executive Office of The HydraFacial Company. "Combining the powerful skin care offerings of Circadia with our innovative technologies allows HydraFacial providers the opportunity to customize their treatments for even more skin types."

HydraFacial is an innovative beauty health company with 30 patents, and 24 patents pending. The award-winning HydraFacial system merges invigorating spa therapies with advanced medical technology, offering personalized skin solutions. HydraFacial is an advanced non-laser skincare system offering a customizable procedure for all faces, improving the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, enlarged pores, congested skin, and brown spots. It is the only device that uses patented Vortex-Fusion® technology to cleanse, extract, and hydrate.

Circadia professional skincare brand is based on the skin and body's natural circadian rhythms. Chronobiology, the science of defending skin from environmental damage during the day, and stimulating internal repair mechanisms during sleep, is at the core of their concept.

Circadia's formulations combine pure botanicals, stem cells, second generation vitamins, and innovative peptide technology to achieve optimal skin health and beauty. The specialty treatment products utilize these technologies to address a multitude of skin conditions, including aging, acne, dehydration, pigmentation, and rosacea.

"Circadia is proud to utilize our innovative skin science and formulary expertise to deliver these exclusive boosters through HydraFacial patented technology for exceptional results," said Michael Q. Pugliese, CEO.

About HydraFacial

The HydraFacial treatment cleanses, extracts, and hydrates to get rid of impurities and dead skin cells while at the same time quenching skin with vital nutrients like antioxidants, peptides, and hyaluronic acid. The amazing results are both instant and long-lasting, and a treatment is estimated to be performed every 10 seconds worldwide.

About The HydraFacial Company

The HydraFacial Company has a 22-year long history of revolutionizing beauty health for aesthetic professionals and their clients. As category creators, the company pioneered skin health innovation with their patented hydradermabrasion technology, and now HydraFacial® and Perk™ products are popular in over 87 countries. Based in Southern California, The HydraFacial Company now serves over 16,000 customers globally and millions of treatments are performed each year. For more information, visit the brand on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or at HydraFacial.com.

About Circadia

Circadia's headquarters was founded by Peter T. Pugliese, M.D. in the rolling hills of Pennsylvania in 2001. Following in his grandfather's footsteps, Michael Q. Pugliese, L.E., has expanded Circadia to over 30 countries. Circadia Skin Care has been a pioneer in bringing the concept of Circadian rhythms to the health and wellness industries. For more information, visit www.circadia.com.

HydraFacial Press Contact: EvolveMKD | [email protected] | 646-517-4220

Circadia Press Contact: Katelyn Macy-Sandoval | [email protected] | 610-914-5651

SOURCE The HydraFacial Company