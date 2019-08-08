The HydraFacial® Company Partners with HydroPeptide

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The HydraFacial™ Company announced today that they have partnered with HydroPeptide, the leader in luxury epigenetic peptide-based skin care. The two companies are excited to announce that HydroPeptide's best-selling anti-aging Power Serum is now available as a booster to personalize the HydraFacial treatment. The HydroPeptide Power Serum Booster for HydraFacial will be available beginning today at HydraFacial providers across the United States.

HydroPeptide's Power Serum for HydraFacial has a combination of 8 unique peptides designed to target the skin's collagen and elastin, diminish the look of fine lines and wrinkles, and visibly plump the skin by targeting the skin's collagen. Pairing this serum with HydraFacial, an advanced non-laser skincare system offering a customizable procedure for all faces, will exponentially increase hydration, visibly reduce lines and wrinkles, and enhance skin's natural luminosity.

"Power serum has been a long-time customer favorite and using the HydraFacial technology will give our clients even greater collagen boosting results," said Annette Rubin, CEO of HydroPeptide. "We utilized our expertise in epigenetic science to develop this HydraFacial booster that provides clients with impressive and measurable results."

"Partnering with HydroPeptide was a perfect fit because both brands have large global brand footprints, are innovative, and provide proven skin improvement," said Clint Carnell, Chief Executive Officer of The HydraFacial Company. "This collaboration offers consumers customized skin health with a treatment steeped in best-in-class science and technology."

"We are thrilled to be partnered with HydraFacial where we can leverage the best in class machine treatments with our revolutionary peptide skincare solutions. HydraFacial and HydroPeptide have always had a collaborative relationship in the spa and the development of our Power Serum for HydraFacial elevates that collaboration to the next level," said Neal Kitchen, PhD, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Geneticist of HydroPeptide.

Visit Hydrafacial.com to learn more about the new HydroPeptide Power Serum Booster for HydraFacial.

About HydraFacial

The HydraFacial treatment cleanses, extracts, and hydrates to get rid of impurities and dead skin cells while at the same time quenching skin with vital nutrients like antioxidants, peptides, and hyaluronic acid. The amazing results are both instant and long-lasting.

About The HydraFacial Company

Since 1997, The HydraFacial Company has been a leading aesthetic device manufacturer, pioneering hydradermabrasion with both HydraFacial® and Perk™ products. Based in Southern California, The HydraFacial Company's products are popular in over 87 countries worldwide. With over 12,700 customers and over 2.5 million treatments performed per year, The HydraFacial Company is revolutionizing skin health for aesthetic professionals and their clients. For more information, visit the brand on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or at HydraFacial.com.

About HydroPeptide

Established in 2004 and headquartered in Issaquah, WA, HydroPeptide is an anti-aging skincare company that uniquely combines impressive clinical results with luxury experiences in every product. Their unique vision of epigenetic skin care appeals to the most discerning clients and retailers with an upscale experience and flawless, clinically proven results. For more information, please visit www.hydropeptide.com.

