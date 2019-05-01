The HydraFacial™ Company Releases Skin Health Research

Both physicians and consumers believe hydration is the most important characteristic when determining skin health

Consumers ranked "Hydrated" as the #1 trait of skin health by a landslide (47%) followed by "even tone" (16%)



Physicians noted that lack of hydration is the most important factor that contributes to unhealthy skin (48%) followed by sun exposure (47%) and smoking (38%)

The majority of aesthetician or aesthetic doctors surveyed (93%) stated that Skin Health Enhancement is a benefit they provide to their clients

Skincare professionals believe the treatments that has the greatest impact on skin health include hydradermabrasion (19%) followed by sunscreen (14%) and microdermabrasion (10%)

Based on the research, HydraFacial developed the Skin Health Pyramid, a holistic approach to skin health incorporating all the research findings and contributing factors. It starts with foundational habits, such as drinking enough water, consistently wearing sunscreen, or refraining from smoking, and moves up the scale to Daily/Weekly, Monthly/Quarterly, and Annual essentials for skin health.

"We know that both skin health professionals and consumers see the value in a personalized skin care routine, and we are thrilled to offer a tool that can help people evaluate their own skin health and plot an effective regimen to optimize it," states Clint Carnell, Chief Executive Officer of The HydraFacial Company. "The research shows that HydraFacial is the preferred professional care treatment to incorporate into any skin health regimen – regardless of age, issues or skin type."

HydraFacial is the only pro-grade delivery platform that hits all four of the keys to good skin health. With over 73% of consumers claiming they currently adhere to a consistent skin care regimen, HydraFacial is pleased to deliver a tool that helps consumers optimize their results.

