The HydraFacial™ Company Unveils the First-Ever HydraFacial World Tour

Throughout the tour, HydraFacial will work with partner companies, including ZO® Skin Health and Colorescience®, to offer additional treatment benefits and takeaways. The tour will kick off in New York City with a branded Treatment Truck that will tour the United States and provide consumers with HydraFacial treatments.

"The HydraFacial Nation is a community built to empower, inspire, and connect HydraFacial believers around the world. We are taking The HydraFacial Nation on the road to celebrate with our existing fans and introduce thousands of new consumers to the benefit of the treatment, while also providing them with the opportunity to learn more about our amazing partners. We believe that by partnering with these like-minded brands, we're enhancing the HydraFacial experience so that all fans walk away with improved skin health," states Clint Carnell, Chief Executive Officer of The HydraFacial Company.

Over the course of five months, the HydraFacial World Tour will travel from coast-to-coast, offering complimentary HydraFacial Treatments to consumers. At each stop, the truck will transform into a 40x40' branded mobile spa, outfitted with four HydraFacial treatment stations and lounge. Consumers will be fully immersed into the HydraFacial experience, and will take advantage of free product samples, an interactive photo booth and a "plinko" game with branded prizes. The Tour setup will also include a Perk Treatment Bar, which provides quick, 10-minute exfoliating and hydrating treatments for lips and eyes with take-home serums. Treatments will be performed by HydraFacial specialists and local professional aestheticians. In several markets, ZO Skin Health Booster serums will be available to address many skin concerns, including discolored, uneven skin tone and red, sensitized skin.

The HydraFacial World Tour experience will begin by hosting consumer events in top US markets, including: New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, Orlando, Miami, and Fort Lauderdale, as well as key markets throughout the globe. Visit HydraFacialNation.com to receive tour and event updates, and to see if the HydraFacial Tour is headed to a city near you!

About HydraFacial

The 3-step, 30-minute HydraFacial treatment cleanses, extracts, and hydrates to get rid of impurities and dead skin cells while at the same time quenching skin with vital nutrients like antioxidants, peptides, and hyaluronic acid. The amazing results are both instant and long-lasting.

About The HydraFacial Company

Established in Southern California circa 1997, The HydraFacial Company is a leading aesthetic device manufacturer. The company pioneered hydradermabrasion and now HydraFacial® and Perk™ products are popular in over 75 countries around the world. With over 8,000 customers and over 2 million treatments performed per year, The HydraFacial Company is revolutionizing skin health for aesthetic professionals and their clients. For more information, visit the brand on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or at HydraFacial.com.

HydraFacial Press Contact: EvolveMKD | Hydrafacial@evolvemkd.com | 646-517-4220

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hydrafacial-company-unveils-the-first-ever-hydrafacial-world-tour-300640104.html

SOURCE The HydraFacial Company