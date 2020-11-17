The Hydration Room Continues Expansion With 12th Clinic

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hydration Room, a leader in vitamin IV and injection therapy, will open its 12th clinic in Southern California this November.

The wellness brand's newest clinic will be located at 15728 Antioch St., in the heart of the Palisades Village bustling downtown area. The opening comes as the brand celebrates six years in business this December and over 55,000 patients helped with their proprietary blends of vitamin IV and injection therapies created by founder and owner Dr. Brett Florie.

The Hydration Room

"With the current state of the world, everyone is looking for ways to strengthen their immune systems, bodies and minds," said Dr. Florie. "Our clinics are helping patients get ahead of common ailments like dehydration, low energy, brain fog and stress."

The Hydration Room will be offering their menu of 25 different vitamin IV and injection therapy services, in addition to the cutting-edge longevity treatment NAD+ IV Therapy and regenerative medicine therapies.

"Our mission has always been to bring preventative health measures to as many patients as we can," said Dr. Florie. "We source the highest quality vitamins and minerals to give our patients the chance to feel their best."

The opening in Pacific Palisades comes on the heels of two more locations set for Orange County in Q1 of 2021 and continued expansion in Los Angeles county for Q2.

Business hours will be Monday through Friday from 8 A.M. to 6 P.M., Saturday 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. and Sunday 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. To learn more about The Hydration Room, visit their website (www.thehydrationroom.com) or Instagram page (www.instagram.com/thehydrationroom).

ABOUT THE HYDRATION ROOM

Established in 2014 by board-certified Anesthesiologist Dr. Brett Florie, The Hydration Room successfully integrates both allopathic and naturopathic medicine into customized vitamin IV and injection therapies given in a relaxing spa setting.

Whether you're suffering from a cold or flu, battling a migraine, seeking relief from sore muscles or chronic pain, waking up from a long night of over-indulgence, or just low in energy, IV fluid hydration and injection therapy is the quickest way to improve your symptoms and get you back to feeling your best. In short, The Hydration Room is the future of preventative healthcare.

