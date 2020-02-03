The Hydrogel Dressing Market is expected to grow by USD 35.17 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Hydrogel Dressing Market in Europe 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global hydrogel dressing market in Europe and it is poised to grow by USD 35.17 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on global hydrogel dressing market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by strong prevalence of pressure ulcers. In addition, advances in on-demand dissolvable hydrogel dressings is anticipated to boost the growth of the global hydrogel dressing market in Europe as well.



Market Segmentation

The global hydrogel dressing market in Europe is segmented as below:

Product

• Amorphous Hydrogel Dressings

• Impregnated Hydrogel Dressings

• Hydrogel Sheet Dressings



Geographic segmentation

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Rest of Europe



Key Trends for global hydrogel dressing market in Europe growth

This study identifies advances in on-demand dissolvable hydrogel dressings as the prime reasons driving the global hydrogel dressing market in Europe growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global hydrogel dressing market in Europe

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global hydrogel dressing market in Europe, including some of the vendors such as 3M Co., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast Group, ConvaTec Group Plc, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, McKesson Corp., Medline Industries Inc. and Smith & Nephew Plc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key icipants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



