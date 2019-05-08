NEW YORK, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The increasing use of aluminum in the automotive industry will contribute majorly to the hydrogen fluoride market growth in the forthcoming years. Hydrogen fluoride is a key raw material for the producing aluminum fluoride and aluminum used majorly for the automotive industry. As a result, with the rising growth of the automobile industry, the demand for hydrogen fluoride will rise considerably during the upcoming years. Analysts have predicted that the hydrogen fluoride market will register a CAGR of almost 5% by 2023.



Market Overview

Increasing use of aluminum in the automotive industry

One of the growth drivers of the global hydrogen fluoride market is the increasing use of aluminum in the automotive industry. The increasing automotive production across the globe will drive the demand for aluminum in the automotive industry and, thereby, the demand for aluminum fluoride, which, in turn, will drive the demand for hydrogen fluoride market.

Tight supply of fluorspar

One of the challenges in the growth of the global hydrogen fluoride market is the tight supply of fluorspar. The reduced supply of fluorspar is expected to reduce the production of hydrogen fluoride, which in turn is expected to increase the price of hydrogen fluoride during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented with the presence of several market players. The increasing awareness about reducing carbon dioxide emission has forced various car manufacturers to focus on fuel efficiency and design. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



