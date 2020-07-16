The Hydroxyapatite (HAp) Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.8% Between 2020 and 2025

NEW YORK, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05484761/?utm_source=PRN





The Hydroxyapatite market is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in the 2020s to USD 3.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2020 and 2025. Growing geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure, and increasing demand for medical implants are some of the drivers fueling the growth of the Hydroxyapatite market across the globe. However, some of the major restraints for the growth of the Hydroxyapatite market are unfavorable healthcare reforms in the US and unmet performance benchmark by hydroxyapatite such as it has low fracture toughness.

Among types, the nano-size segment of the Hydroxyapatite market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025.

Nano-size Hydroxyapatite is synthetic in nature and is mostly used in orthopedic, dental care products, plastic surgery, food, and pharmaceutical applications.Hydroxyapatite with particle size in nanometers is attracting attention as a bioceramic due to its similarity with human hard tissue.

Nano-size Hydroxyapatite is used in the food and dental care products to increase the strength of bones and teeth.

The recent developments of Hydroxyapatite based biomaterials for biomedical application is mainly attributed to the advancement in nanotechnology.This advancement in technology helps overcome the shortcomings of micro-size Hydroxyapatite, such as a large surface area in relation to volume and unusual chemical synergistic effects.

Nano-size Hydroxyapatite exhibits improved sinterability and enhanced densification, due to which, the fracture toughness and mechanical properties improve. These properties of nano-size Hydroxyapatite increases its demand in various applications.

Among applications, the dental care segment of the Hydroxyapatite market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Hydroxyapatite is majorly used in enamel and dental care solutions in the oral care industry.It is one of the main components of teeth that accounts for 97% of enamel and 70% of dentin.

In the dental care application, hydroxyapatite is widely preferred over fluoride for remineralization of teeth surfaces. Hydroxyapatite granules are used in various clinical dental practices such as the reconstruction of periodontal bone defects; filling bone defects after cystectomy, after apicoectomy, and after the loss of dental implants; and increasing the thickness of atrophic alveolar ridges.

The Asia Pacific Hydroxyapatite market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025.

The Asia Pacific Hydroxyapatite market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The growth of the Asia Pacific Hydroxyapatite market can be attributed to the flourishing healthcare sector in the region.

The orthopedic application segment led the Asia Pacific Hydroxyapatite market in 2019, followed by the dental care application segment.Countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, and India are experiencing rapid growth in medical tourism, thereby leading to the growth of their domestic healthcare sectors.

This, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of the Hydroxyapatite market in the region. Moreover, the increasing awareness among masses about the cost-effective treatments and rapidly developing infrastructure of the medical sector in these countries is expected to lead to the growth of the Asia Pacific Hydroxyapatite market during the forecast period.

The break-up of primary interviews is as follows. • By Company Type - Tier 1 – 64%, Tier 2 – 27%, and Others – 9% • By Designation - C level – 25%, Manager level – 33%, and Others – 42% • By Region - North America – 10%, Europe – 30%, Asia Pacific – 50%, and Rest of the World (RoW) - 10%

The key companies operating in the Hydroxyapatite market are FLUIDINOVA (Portugal), SofSera Corporation (Japan), Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials (US), Taihei Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd. (Japan), SigmaGraft (US) and CAM Bioceramics (Netherlands).

Research Coverage:

This research report segments the Hydroxyapatite market based on type, application, and region. It includes detailed information regarding the major factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the Hydroxyapatite market across the globe.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in the Hydroxyapatite market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the Hydroxyapatite market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the sizes for the overall market and its subsegments across different verticals and regions.

2. The report also helps to understand the Hydroxyapatite market in terms of orthopedic sub-segments (synthetic and natural source) and dental care sub-segments (toothpaste and others) at the global and regional level.

3. The report is expected to help the stakeholders understand the pulse of the Hydroxyapatite market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

4. The report helps to identify the new revenue streams in the Hydroxyapatite market and the reasons behind it.

5. The impact of COVID-19 on the Hydroxyapatite market has been studied in the report.

6. This report is expected to help the stakeholders obtain information about the major competitors in the market and gain insights to enhance their position in the Hydroxyapatite market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05484761/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

