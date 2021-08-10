The IBDEA Selects B&R Compliance Associates as its Compliance Services Provider

CANTON, Mass., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Beverage Dispensing Equipment Association (IBDEA) has selected B&R Compliance Associates, an EquipNet company, as its compliance services provider IBDEA members can now contact B&R for guidance and support on regulatory and compliance issues. As part of this new relationship, IBDEA members can access EquipNet's family of compliance service providers, including B&R, United Alliance Services, and Occu-Med.

"This is a significant expansion of the benefits of being a member of our association," said Lenette Egan, IBDEA Executive Director. She went on to state that "many of our members are small and mid-sized businesses who cannot afford a full staff of compliance experts covering the myriad of regulations affecting them today. Our relationship with EquipNet and B&R gives IBDEA members direct access to industry leading compliance and operational expertise when they need it, and we see that as enabling them to maintain their competitiveness in today's business environment."

"B&R and the EquipNet family of compliance service providers have been offering cost-effective compliance solutions to small and mid-sized firms for over 20 years," said Bob Yeoman, President of B&R. "In addition, we have a strong focus on food safety, beverage gases, and the latest compliance trends in that industry. This relationship with IBDEA is a natural fit for us, and we look forward to working with IBDEA and their members."

About B&R Compliance Associates

B&R uses its lifetime of experience to serve the gases, chemical, drug, and food industries with cost effective regulatory solutions, custom fit to our customer's business and compliance needs. A key element of our practice focuses on foods and beverages gases. We have the expertise and in-depth experience needed to provide turn-key solutions, training programs and advice on a broad range of topics. Visit us a www.brcompliance.com.

About EquipNet

EquipNet, Inc. is a leading provider of proactive asset management solutions and services to leading corporations in the pharmaceutical, chemical, electronics, industrial, and consumer packaged goods industries. EquipNet's vision is to revolutionize the way companies manage their surplus assets by maximizing financial returns and minimizing the risks associated with idle capital assets. If you have surplus you are looking to sell or are looking for pre-owned equipment at an affordable price, visit us at EquipNet.com.

About IBDEA

The International Beverage Dispensing Equipment Association (IBDEA) is a 50-year-old trade association comprised of beverage dispensing experts. Our membership is per company and has two categories, Associate Members and Regular Members. Our Associate Members are beverage equipment manufacturers and other suppliers who sell their products to our Regular Members. Associate Members are typically looking for distribution or service providers. Our Regular Members are companies that go into bars, restaurants, schools, etc., sell and service beverage equipment, provide beverage products, CO2, and other beverage gases.

