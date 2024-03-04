The ICEE Company® Announces Promotional Collaboration with Sony Pictures' Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

America's number one frozen beverage brings the flavors of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire to life as movie arrives in theaters March 22

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ICEE Company® today announced a promotional collaboration with the newest chapter of Sony Pictures' beloved franchise, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Fans of all ages can bring home the flavors of everyone's favorite ghost fighting team with new and reimagined ICEE flavors and limited-edition cups.

Slimer's Back ICEE flavor

The Ghostbusters lineup of ICEE flavors includes reimagined fan-favorite flavors Boo Raspberry and Red-1/Cherry-1, and tangy Slimer's Back, as well as the new Mischievous Mini-Pufts flavor. The new limited-edition Mischievous Mini-Puft unleashes the sweet flavor of marshmallow in a refreshingly frozen carbonated beverage.

Fans can enjoy the ICEE flavors of the new Ghostbusters adventure at retailers nationwide, including Target, Dodge's Southern Style, Showcase Cinemas, Santikos, Cinepolis, Jacksons Food Stores, Hy-Vee, Main Event, Krystal, Pilot and Flying J, Safeway, Tom Thumb, Vons, Checkers and Rally's, and Albertsons. SLUSH PUPPiE fans can also experience these flavors at participating Hy-Vee and Safeway locations.

"We are excited to bring the fun of Ghostbusters to life," said Kimmra Hingher, Vice President of Marketing for The ICEE Company. "Both ICEE and Ghostbusters are cross-generational brands that adults and kids can enjoy, and we are thrilled to help bring the latest installment to life with a range of limited-edition flavors inspired by the movie franchise. While most of the flavors are a fun new take on some of our most beloved ICEE classics, Mischievous Mini-Puft is a completely new flavor profile for us, so fans of all ages can let the kid out with this playful addition."

ICEE, a subsidiary of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF), has been a household name since 1967, establishing its own category in the food and beverage market.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will arrive in theaters on March 22.

About Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who've developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an army of ghosts that casts a death chill upon the city, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Directed by Gil Kenan. Written by Gil Kenan & Jason Reitman. Based on the 1984 film "Ghostbusters" an Ivan Reitman film written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis. Produced by Ivan Reitman, Jason Reitman and Jason Blumenfeld. Executive Producers are Dan Aykroyd, Gil Kenan, JoAnn Perritano, Amie Karp, Erica Mills and Eric Reich. The film stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O'Connor, Logan Kim, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts.

About The ICEE Company

Founded in 1967, The ICEE Company is the leader and innovator in the frozen beverage industry, offering the most comprehensive frozen beverage package and service network in the beverage and foodservice categories. The brand portfolio includes ICEE, SLUSH PUPPIE, PARROT-ICE fruit smoothies, THELMA's frozen lemonade, and frozen cocktails. The ICEE Company is also a major service provider to the foodservice category through ICEE Managed Service. The ICEE Company is a subsidiary of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ-JJSF), and operates Service Centers throughout the United States, Mexico, Canada. ICEE is distributed globally across Europe, China, Central America, the GCC and Australia.

About J&J Snack Foods Corp.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food and frozen beverage industry. For over fifty years, the company has specialized in delicious snack and beverage brands for foodservice and retail segments, serving up fun across the U.S. market. J&J Snack Foods' core brands include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, and Dippin' Dots, the original beaded ice cream. The company's broad brand portfolio also includes LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT frozen fruit bars, DOGSTERS ice cream style treats for dogs, ¡Hola! Churros, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and fries, and bakery brands including MARY B'S, DADDY RAY'S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS, and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

