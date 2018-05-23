The Iconic American Road Trip: Hankook Tire Maps Out Top Summer Destinations

The Gauge also reveals that the ideal summer destination varies based on a driver's age and location. Of those looking to escape to the cool, quiet mountains of Denver, nearly one third (31 percent) were baby boomers. Meanwhile, one third (32 percent) of those seeking fun in the sun in Miami were millennials. And while the Gauge notes a common trend in drivers picking destinations most easily accessible by car, Northeasterners are most likely to stick close to home, as 41 percent have their sights on the Big Apple.

No matter the destination, when it comes to who is sitting in the passenger seat, 72 percent will road trip with their significant others or families this summer. Family is also most motivating for Americans to grab the wheel and go coast-to-coast: When asked why they would be most inclined to drive across the country, more than a third (36 percent) of drivers say it's to visit family and friends. Another third (32 percent) are in it to experience the adventure of the open road.

Regardless of why they're driving from mountains to the prairies, it's likely that drivers will stop to spot a few American landmarks – such as national parks – on their way. Whereas most Americans (78 percent) have visited at least one national park, millennials have seen more, as 34 percent have been to at least six national parks.

"Summer is a season of adventure, and our Gauge Survey reveals that drivers are looking to explore all that America has to offer," said Wes Boling, Public Relations Manager, Hankook Tire America Corp. "Whether you're off to see the sights of a new city or exploring our country's natural wonders, road trip prep should include proper inspection of your car and tires to ensure you get to your destination safely."

Know Before You Go

To avoid bumps in the road, keep these three things in mind to ensure your tires are ready for whatever adventure awaits:

Consider the climate. Tire pressure can change 1 psi for every 10 degrees in ambient temperature. As the weather warms up, check that all five tires – including the air in the spare – are properly inflated.

Know where to look. The recommended tire pressure for your vehicle is not a guessing game. The Gauge found that 46 percent of drivers know that they can find the correct tire pressure for their vehicles on the inside of the driver side door, and another 40 percent know to check the owner's manual.

Remember to rotate. Unless otherwise specified in the owner's manual, the general guideline is to rotate tires every 5,000 to 7,000 miles. If you're close to hitting that threshold, consider rotating your tires before hitting the road.

The Hankook Tire Gauge Index is a quarterly survey of Americans' attitudes and opinions about all things related to driving. The latest installment of the survey, conducted April 20-22, 2018, polled 932 randomly selected Americans.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook America markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires, as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook America is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire Co., Ltd., a Forbes 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea and led by CEO Soo Il Lee.

