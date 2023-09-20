The Iconic BOLD Smartphones Return: BLU Launches the All-New BOLD N3, Elevating Style and Performance to New Heights!

Experience the exceptional value of BOLD N3 as the brand continues to set the standard for affordability without compromising quality. Step into a world where style meets innovation and be prepared for an extraordinary smartphone experience!

MIAMI, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLU Products proudly introduces the latest addition to its esteemed premium smartphone line - the BOLD N3. Pushing the boundaries of innovation, the BOLD N3 showcases remarkable design features, exceptional specifications, and an irresistible price point.

The BOLD N3 is a cutting-edge smartphone that offers a world of limitless possibilities. With its stunning 6.8" FHD+ 120Hz 3D AMOLED curved screen display, the N3 delivers an immersive viewing experience that knows no bounds. The N3 also features an ergonomic design that ensures a comfortable grip, even during extended usage sessions. Other notable features include an in-screen fingerprint sensor, NFC for seamless contactless payments and convenient data transfer, a high-speed 5G modem powered by the MediaTek 7050, an ARM Cortex A78 2.6GHz Octa-Core processor, and an impressive 256GB of Memory + 8GB of RAM. A powerful 66W quick charge capability will charge the BOLD N3 to 50% in just a few minutes, allowing you to worry less about your battery life and do more of what you want. With such a powerful combination of features, the BOLD N3 will surely provide the ultimate user experience.

Crafted with premium, high-end materials, the BOLD N3 boasts a captivating sage-colored glass back complemented by a robust metal housing, showcasing the perfect blend of style and strength.

The BOLD N3 is now available for the exceptional price of just $299.99 on Amazon.com. To celebrate the arrival of the BOLD N3, we are offering a limited-time flash deal of $100.00 off, enabling early birds to secure the cutting-edge BOLD N3 for only $199.99*. Act swiftly, as this offer is available only while supplies last.

Customers who wish to purchase the BOLD N3 can visit Amazon.

Refined Aesthetics

Indulge in the epitome of sophistication with the N3, featuring a stunning glass back available in the captivating shade of sage green. Immerse yourself in a world of sleekness and lightweight design, complemented by a symmetrical dual-curved screen that provides expansive, limitless views. Prepare to be mesmerized by the immersive visuals of the N3's 3D dual-curved screen. Meticulously crafted with premium materials, this device seamlessly blends elegance and cutting-edge technology into one remarkable package.

Processor & Memory

The BOLD N3 is powered by Mediatek's 7050 processor with ARM Cortex-A78 architecture, which ensures superior gaming capabilities. The Antutu score of over 592,457 is impressive, delivering cutting-edge performance. The advanced ARM Mali-G68 GPU guarantees 120 (Frames Per Second) gaming action, noticeably smoother scrolling and animations, and less eye fatigue. Users can multitask seamlessly with 256GB of internal memory and 8GB of RAM, eliminating storage and memory constraints. Indeed, the BOLD N3 sounds like a fantastic gaming smartphone. The powerful processor and GPU will guarantee that users can play the latest games without lag or slowdown. A large amount of memory will allow users to store all their games and apps, and the AMOLED display will give them a stunning visual experience.

5G Connectivity

The N3's integrated 5G modem provides users with unparalleled connectivity and performance experience. Users can seamlessly stream their favorite Netflix series, engage in high-octane gaming sessions, and effortlessly connect with loved ones through glitch-free video calls. The N3 also offers swift download speeds, with apps and movies downloading in mere seconds and minutes, respectively. Users can rest assured that the N3's blazing 5G speeds will be available on T-Mobile's expansive and lightning-fast 5G network, including its MVNOs.

Triple AI Cameras – Snap Like a Pro

The BOLD N3 is equipped with a triple-camera system that includes a flagship-level 50MP main sensor. The camera setup is packed with professional-level settings, such as HDR, Night, AI, and Pro Mode. These features, along with the 4-in1 2.0μm pixel size, maximize the clarity and detail of every picture. In addition to the 50MP main camera, the triple-camera system includes an 8MP 112° super wide-angle anti-distortion camera and a 2MP macro camera. The front-facing camera is a super high-resolution 16MP camera that allows for perfect selfies. The BOLD N3 has the perfect camera for recording stunning, real-time UHD 4K resolution videos. With its Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), you can capture sharp images and videos even when the camera is moving. The BOLD N3's camera system is perfect for taking extraordinary photos and videos in any situation, whether shooting landscapes, portraits, or action shots.

Additional A.I. Camera Features Include:

Night Mode: For taking clear photos in low-light environments.

Real-Time Portrait Mode: For creating depth-of-field effects in photos.

Live Camera Filters: For applying filters to photos in real time.

Face Beautification Features: For enhancing the appearance of faces in photos.

Panorama Selfie: For taking wide-angle selfies.

Professional Camera Mode: For manual control over camera settings.

Slow Motion Video Recording: For recording videos in slow motion.

Other Key Features:

Dual Sim Card Slots

USB On-The-Go Supported

Learn more at the BLU Products website.

Full Specifications:

Network: Network: (GSM/GPRS/EDGE) 850/900/1800/1900MHz, 3G UMTS 850/1700/1900/2100MHz FDD LTE 2/4/5/12/13/17/25/26/66/71, TDD LTE 41, 5G Sub 6 n2/5/25/41/66/71/77

Display: Curved 6.78-inch AMOLED Full HD+ Infinity Dot 2400x1080 120Hz, 393ppi

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7050, 6nm, 2.6GHz Octa-Core, ARM Mali-G68 GPU

Triple Rear Cameras: Quad A.I 50MP Super HDR Primary, 8MP Wide-Angle 115°, 2MP Macro shot

Front Cameras: 16MP, LED Flash, 4K@30fps video recording

Connectivity: Wi-F 5/2.4GHz a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, Bluetooth v5.2, Hotspot

Security: In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Face Unlock

Memory: 8GB RAM, 256GB Internal Memory

Dimensions: 164.15 x 74.7 x 8.7mm I 205g

Battery: Non-Removable Li-Polymer 4,700mAh 11V/6A 66W Super Max Charger, Dual SIM

Available Color: Sage Green

About BOLD:

The BOLD brand is a line of premium smartphones from BLU Smartphones, a Miami-based mobile phone manufacturer. The BOLD brand will focus on flagship and flagship-like devices that offer the latest technology at an incredible price. BOLD smartphones will be released in limited quantities, with only 1 or 2 devices released yearly. The BOLD brand aims to deliver premium smartphones without the high price tag, focusing on value and user experience.

BOLD Media Relations

