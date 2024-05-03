The Iconic Caribbean Posh Weekend Returns To The USVI; Will Honor Dr. Yvette Noel-Schure

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown is on to the iconic Caribbean Posh Weekend, the most empowering event for Caribbean and Caribbean American women, set for St. Thomas, United States Virgin Islands from June 28-30, 2024.

This highly anticipated event will bring together women in business from across the region to foster sisterhood, collaboration, and celebration. The highlight of this year's Caribbean Posh Weekend is the introduction of the inaugural Caribbean Posh Icon Woman Awards.

The Caribbean Posh Icon Woman Awards will also honor notable individuals who have made significant contributions to the Caribbean community, including the esteemed Dr. Yvette Noel-Schure of Schure Media Group, as the inaugural award recipient of the Pioneering ICON.

In addition to the Icon Woman Awards, Caribbean Posh Weekend features many other exciting highlights. The event offers vendor and partnership opportunities, allowing businesses and organizations to showcase their products and services to a diverse audience. This is a chance for entrepreneurs to connect with potential customers and collaborators, expanding their reach within the Caribbean community.

Attendees can look forward to a weekend filled with enriching experiences. The event kicks off with master class sessions designed to provide entrepreneurs with valuable insights and strategies for success. The main event, the POSHgirl Power Brunch, will feature inspiring keynotes and panel discussions, creating a platform for attendees to learn from industry leaders and share their own stories of triumph.

In addition to the empowering sessions, the weekend will also include a fashion showcase, where talented designers will present their latest creations. A mini marketplace will provide creatives with an opportunity to promote and sell their work, supporting the growth of local businesses. Live performances throughout the event will add an exciting touch of entertainment.

As a grand finale, the Caribbean Posh Weekend will culminate with the Pink Sunday Sunset Sail, offering a breathtaking experience against the backdrop of the beautiful Caribbean sea.

Early bird packages are currently available, with single-day passes starting at $170, 'Creators POWER Package' at $435, and 'Me and My Girls (4ppl) POWER Brunch Day Package' at $670 — plus a 15% discount for attendees at the Pink Palm Hotel, the official hotel partner of the event. The event venue, Harbor 360 Yacht Haven Grande, promises a stunning setting for all activities. Get more information now at caribbeanposh.com/wkd/

SOURCE Caribbean Posh