The Iconic CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE Will Tour 58 US Cities In 2019

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE has been proclaimed "Dazzling at The Kennedy Center" by the Washington Post and "Talent by the sleighload" from the NY Daily News. "The perfect holiday gift for everyone" hailed BroadwayWorld and "A holiday spectacle for both young and old," raved The Tennessean. The show has something for everyone where "Vegas, meets family entertainment, meets musical theater," declared the Boston Globe.

"Nearly 150 remarkable acts from five continents make up four casts, tours and shows in 2019. World-class artists, breathtaking costumes, musical twists with seasonal favorites and the finest singers and dancers bring this multi-million-dollar holiday stage spectacular to life," says Broadway Director and Cirque Dreams Founder, Neil Goldberg.

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE will also debut its newest production at Gaylord Rockies bubly™ theater with 60 performances for the Greater Denver area.

2019 Tour Cities:

Akron, Anchorage, Atlanta, Augusta, Aurora (Greater Denver area), Bakersfield, Billings, Birmingham, Bowling Green, Bozeman, Cedar Rapids, Charleston (WV), Charlotte, Charlottesville, Chattanooga, Detroit, Easton, Escondido, Eugene, Fresno, Fargo, Fort Wayne, Grand Rapids, Green Bay, Huntsville, Idaho Falls, Jackson, Knoxville, Lafayette, Lakeland, Lexington, Los Angeles, Louisville, Macon, Midland, Milwaukee, New Buffalo, Owensboro, Paducah, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Rapid City, Reading (PA), Redding (CA), Riverside, Roanoke, San Jose, Sarasota, Sioux Falls, Spokane, St. Louis, St. Petersburg, Stockton, Tacoma, Wabash, Wallingford, Washington, DC, and Wausau.

Cirque Dreams is a globally recognized entertainment brand. Since 1993 over 50 million people have experienced a Cirque Dreams show with critical acclaim from USA Today, Associated Press, New York Times, CNN, Today Show and Fox & Friends. Neil Goldberg has been declared "One of today's leading theatrical impresarios" by the LA Times and "Uniquely Ingenious" by the New York Daily News. Cirque Dreams is a division of the Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.

For more information and tickets: www.cirqueproductions.com

