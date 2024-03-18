The Iconic Jekyll Island Club Resort Ushers in a Modern Gilded Age With an Extensive, Design-Forward Reimagining

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic Jekyll Island Club Resort and the AAA Four Diamond Jekyll Ocean Club unveiled a stunning $25 million transformation that celebrates the resort's history while reflecting the joyful opulence of the early 20th century.

"Conservation and preserving everything that defines Jekyll Island have been our guiding principles in this design," said Kevin Baker, director sales and marketing, Jekyll Island Club Resort. "Our reimagination has been carefully curated to underscore the resort's story and honor the island's profound connection to nature. Every choice has been made purposefully, reflecting the rich tapestry of Jekyll Island's flora and fauna through vibrant color palettes and inspired design motifs. Our aim was to refresh, not redefine, the resort experience."

The redevelopment includes more than 125 individual guest room configurations in the resort's turreted American Queen Anne-style clubhouse, Crane Cottage, Cherokee Cottage, Sans Souci, and the Ocean Club. The resort's riverside and oceanfront pools, public areas, including the Palm Court lobby, outdoor verandah spaces, the Grand Dining Room and other select dining areas were all significantly transformed.

The resort maintained its authenticity, sense of place, and architectural integrity throughout the renovation process, upholding the values of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The exterior and structure of the buildings, protected as part of the Jekyll Island National Historic District, remain unchanged.

The Jekyll Island Club Resort is nestled between the salt marshes of the East River and the Atlantic Ocean in Georgia's Golden Isles.

Renovation Details

The guest rooms of historic Jekyll Island Clubhouse, once a winter retreat for the elite families of the 19th Century, like the Morgans and the Vanderbilts, now showcase oversized, upholstered headboards embroidered with the island's passionflower, and custom furnishings inspired by the Clubhouse's Palladian window.

At The Clubhouse, a captivating carpet design in the Grand Dining Room echoes the island's wildlife, and roots as a hunting lodge. Outdoor spaces with new verandah furniture invite guests to relax. The pool gained chic, fully outfitted cabanas, and an expanded patio for enhanced leisure.

Three historic cottages reflect distinct personalities through unique color palettes and design elements. Sans Souci exudes Victorian-era warmth, while Crane and Cherokee draw inspiration from the roseate spoonbill crane and daylily.

The Ocean Club, the resort's AAA Four Diamond oceanfront gem, presents a tranquil Golden Isles aesthetic. Vibrant guest rooms feature artwork and enhanced amenities, while the oceanside pool now offers private cabanas, lounge seating, and increased fire pits. A new fitness room, complete with a Peloton bike, elevates the guest experience.

More to Come

Future design initiatives will enhance the resort's meeting spaces along with The Wharf and Eighty Ocean restaurants. A new oceanfront sky terrace will open at the Ocean Club in the spring of 2024.

Design Team

The project was overseen by the Dallas, Texas-based interior architectural design firm, waldrop+nichols studio.

