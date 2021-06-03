The Iconic Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park Reawakens This Season

Located just steps away from New York City's most notable attraction and oldest landscaped public space, the 843-acre Central Park, The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park places guests in the heart of the city. The hotel's prime location allows guests to immerse themselves in all the city has to offer, being only steps away from the world-famous shops of Fifth Avenue and Columbus Circle, the entertainment epicenter of Times Square and cultural attractions such as the Museum of Modern Art and the Metropolitan Museum of Art .

"The long-awaited time has come, and our Ladies and Gentleman and myself are equally excited to welcome back guests to their home-away-from-home in one of the world's most vibrant cities," said Douglas Housley, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park. "Whether enjoying a weekend away or an extended stay, we want to help immerse guests in all that New York City has to offer, helping them make new memories in this dynamic destination."

Featured hotel amenities and services available to guests include: an enhanced private dining menu for in-room food and beverages offerings; 24-hour state-of-the-art Fitness Center and Movement Studio with on-demand virtual classes; Concierge desk providing guests with recommendations to top-attractions; and custom-made cocktails delivered to the private comforts of a guest room or suite. Marriott International's enhanced cleaning protocols will be in place and housekeeping services will be provided daily, with a focus on high-touch surfaces.

Guests can take advantage of the Enjoy Longer package, perfect for a short weekend away or an extended stay for couples and traveling families this season. Rates start at $675 USD per night for luxury rooms or suite accommodations with a minimum of two nights stay.

Looking ahead to Fall 2021, the hotel expects to relaunch its signature La Prairie Spa, elevated Ritz-Carlton Club® Level Lounge, the only five-diamond private club lounge in New York City, and Contour, an all-day gastro lounge and bar. For more information on reserving your stay, visit ritzcarlton.com/centralpark or dial reservations at +1 (800) 542 8680.

About The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park

Boldly transformed and redesigned, The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park reimagines luxury in Midtown Manhattan, drawing inspiration from the sights, sounds, and colors of Central Park and the chic residential style of a city penthouse. Steps from the city's renowned cultural attractions, the 253-room hotel is a Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five Diamond Hotel, and named World's Best Rooms by Forbes Travel Guide Verified List in 2019. Featuring the all-day gastro lounge Contour, The Ritz-Carlton Club® Lounge, and a collection of wellness experiences including the first stateside La Prairie Spa and innovative Movement Studio, the iconic hotel creates inspiring guest memories with its legendary Ritz-Carlton service. For more information or reservations, call +1 212.308.9100 or visit www.ritzcarlton.com/centralpark, and follow along on Instagram and Facebook.

