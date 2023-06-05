THE ICONIC VINOY RESORT AND GOLF CLUB, AUTOGRAPH COLLECTION ENLIVENS LEGENDARY VERANDA THROUGH THOUGHTFUL REIMAGINATION

The Historic St. Petersburg Resort's Beloved Front Porch Welcomes All with New Mediterranean-Inspired Food & Beverage Offerings and Refreshed Design

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club, Autograph Collection announces the completion of the Vinoy's famed Veranda, an alfresco bar on the hotel's iconic and newly renovated front porch. The lively and modernized Veranda celebrates the resort's location on the picturesque Tampa Bay waterfront and offers an enticing menu of creative craft cocktails and shareable plates.

Designed by Rockwell Group, the Veranda welcomes guests to the timeless glamour of Old Florida, honoring the resort's traditional Mediterranean Revival style. The Veranda features a new, wraparound marble bar, along with additional seating that faces the marina and city. Rockwell Group's custom-designed rocking chairs, a Vinoy tradition, along with chic couches, ideal for intimate groups, complete the relaxed setting. The space's understated matte black chandeliers, lanterns and pink exterior walls with dramatic arched ceilings give way to one of The Vinoy's magical focal points, its elaborately detailed original entry portal.

"Watching boats pass by while relaxing in one of the Veranda's iconic rocking chairs has been a cherished pastime for hotel guests and the Tampa Bay community since The Vinoy's opening in 1925," says Vanessa Williams, the general manager of The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club, Autograph Collection. "The Veranda has become an indispensable part of The Vinoy's identity and history, and with this refresh it will remain the unofficial living room of downtown St. Petersburg for years to come."

The Veranda introduces an enticing new menu of creative takes on classic craft cocktails, along with Mediterranean inspired shareable plates, light entrees and desserts. Standout dishes include the Bianca Flatbread, topped with artichokes, zucchini, feta, parmigiano and mozzarella; fresh seafood including oysters, tuna carpaccio and snapper crudo; and signature Veranda Spritz cocktails, made with a variety of Italian Amaro that all pair perfectly with the restaurant's romantic, European design.

The Veranda joins The Vinoy's additional culinary concepts, including French patisserie Lottie, Paul's Landing and the forthcoming Parasol, to establish the resort as one of St. Petersburg's most unique dining destinations. The Veranda is open: Sunday-Thursday 4 p.m.10 p.m. Friday and Saturday 2 p.m. until midnight.

About The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club, Autograph Collection
The Vinoy Resort and Golf Club, Autograph Collection is a classic and beloved downtown St. Petersburg landmark standing as a pillar of the community and a beacon for travelers since its New Year's Eve opening in 1925. Known for its signature pink façade, Mediterranean Revival style and old-Florida hospitality, the 354-room resort recently emerged from a thoughtful renovation and rebrand, joining Autograph Collection Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands. The new, sophisticated aesthetic reflects The Vinoy's timeless glamour and tips its hat to a longstanding legacy. The Vinoy is the only luxurious resort on Florida's west coast with a combination of elegant rooms and suites; a lush poolscape with private cabanas; an on-site marina; diverse on-site dining experiences, including a French inspired patisserie and marina-facing indoor/outdoor restaurant; an 18-hole championship golf course; a tennis complex; a brand new holistic spa and wellness center; a high-end boutique from Tampa Bay local Sunni Spencer; and over 60,000 square feet of spectacular indoor and outdoor event space – all within walking distance to diverse cultural attractions. If walls could talk, The Vinoy's would have endless stories to share thanks to a rich history that includes hosting U.S. presidents, celebrities and athletes, and even serving as military housing in the 1940s. Continuing its renovation in 2023, The Vinoy will soon welcome a poolside restaurant with nods to Latin American cuisine and traditions, as well as a brand-new upscale dining outlet, continuing to live up to its legacy as the vibrant centerpiece of a revitalized St. Petersburg and graciously inviting generations of guests for years to come.

