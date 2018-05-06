The ICST Story: Pioneering Content Sharing on Blockchain Networks

The internet opened the doors for content creators around the world to make a living. However, all of their content is controlled by a middleman like YouTube, SoundCloud, or Instagram. While these platforms have made it possible for people to globally broadcast their content, they limit individuals from having complete control when it comes to distribution, copyrights to their work, and compensation. Content creators struggle to sustain a living on these platforms.

This is where the power of the blockchain comes in. By providing a decentralized ecosystem for sharing data and making payments, individuals will be in more control of their content than ever before. ICST (Individual Content & Skill Token) is a promising new ICO that's looking to revolutionize the content creation industry through blockchain technology.

ICST's goal is to improve the content sharing industry, for both producers and consumers of content. For content producers, the platform will provide them with complete control over their revenue and content copyrights, while decreasing the hosting costs associated with broadcasting content online.

Meanwhile, content consumers will be able to enjoy endless streams of new content, without having to view a ton of ads in the process. There will be lower transaction fees and an integrated rating system so consumers can easily decipher and explore the best content available on the internet. Consumers can also view how popular the content is, the experience level of skills providers, and the reviews of past consumers.

ICST will also provide a new framework for content producers to sell their skills online. For example, if a consumer is interested in learning a particular skill, they'll initiate a smart contract and get matched with relevant skills producers through the platform. People will be able to learn absolutely anything - singing, dancing, art, gaming, languages or photoshop. ICST's platform will not charge fees for these transactions either, giving skill providers 100% of the profit for sharing their knowledge.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain network, ICST will provide an unparalleled level of transparency, efficiency, and security for the entertainment industry.

