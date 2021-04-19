The IDEAL School Of Manhattan Launches New Independent Scholarship Program For Kindergarten Through 8th Grade

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The IDEAL School of Manhattan is pleased to announce the launch of The IDEAL Scholarship, which will be open to applicants beginning today. The new, merit-based program will offer first-time students entering the Standard Program in Grades K-8 the opportunity to attend New York's only K-12+ independent inclusion school at a 75% tuition reduction.

The total value of the scholarships to be awarded in the first 12 months is more than $368,000. There will be 10 scholarships - 5 for Lower School (K-5) and 5 for Middle School (6-8) - awarded for the 2021/2022 school year.

"The IDEAL Scholarship was created to promote the socioeconomic diversity of the school's K-8 applicant pool by making it easier for families from across a broad spectrum of income levels to afford an inclusive IDEAL education," said Janet Wolfe, Head of School. "The scholarships will be awarded to students who demonstrate a unique connection to, passion for, or ability to contribute toward one or more of the school's core values, which include Inclusion, Diversity, Excellence, Acceptance, and Leadership."

One of the program goals is to include students from an array of socioeconomic backgrounds. Each scholarship will renew annually until the recipient graduates from Grade 8, as long as the student remains in good academic and community standing. Additionally, if necessary, qualified students could receive further financial aid from the school.

Accepted students who are awarded The IDEAL Scholarship will be notified at the time of acceptance to the school. The Admissions Committee will recommend candidates to receive The IDEAL Scholarship to the Head of School annually.

The IDEAL School of Manhattan

The IDEAL School of Manhattan, New York's first and only K-12 independent inclusion school, was founded in 2005 on the philosophy of inclusion and is committed to extending the definition of diversity in education to include learners of all abilities. Today, a talented and dedicated faculty creates opportunities for every student to develop their voice and confidence, to explore passions, and to meet challenges with a growth mindset.

