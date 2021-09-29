The ideal sunglasses for driving: perfect vision on and off the road

"After kicking off our brand partnership with Patrick Dempsey this past January, we've seen strong growth in Porsche Design Eyewear sales, especially in the United States. In the first and second quarter of 2021, Porsche Design of America, Inc. recorded a significant sales increase in the eyewear category from a year ago," says Jan Becker, CEO of the Porsche Design Group. "The results are showing that Patrick Dempsey resonates with our existing customers while also exciting new customers. We could not have asked for a better match. As a passionate Porsche enthusiast and racing driver, Patrick knows the importance of high performance eyewear that maximizes the driving experience better than anyone. For the Fall/Winter season, we have ambitious goals and present a diverse range of new eyewear designs that feature state-of-the-art materials and technologies, including VISION DRIVE ™."

The New Air Spring Series: P'8930 Squared Aviator Style & P'8931 Classic Aviator Style

New for Fall/Winter 2021 is the "Air Spring Series," featuring the P'8930 squared aviator and the P'8931 classic aviator sunglasses. Combining a design and functional element in one, the focal point of both styles is the frame's innovative "flex zone." A flexible hinge and the use of 100% titanium on the temple allow an optimal fit to the contours of the wearer's face for maximum comfort.

Both P'8930 and P'8931 have color and lens variations that include Porsche Design's VISION DRIVE™ Polarized XTR Technology which provides clear, unobstructed vision while driving. The sophisticated XTR lens technology helps to control extreme light conditions such as when the sun is low in the morning or evening, or when water reflects off the road when raining. By allowing only useful light to reach the eye, eye fatigue is significantly reduced. In addition, the polarized XTR lenses feature a special contrast enhancer effect that improves overall glare protection and noticeably increases the perception of colors and depth, providing clearer eyesight even during sudden changes between light and shadows while driving.

The Ball Tec Series: P'8913 Panto Shape

The unique ball hinge that does not require screws characterizes the P'8913, the latest addition to the Ball Tec Series. The series is one of the best examples of Porsche Design's engineering mindset and was inspired by the sphere, the purist prototype of life. Through an extremely precise and technologically advanced injection molding process, Porsche Design was the first to develop and utilize the innovative ball joint in eyewear. The perfect combination of innovative technology and unique design. The spherical shape, made of 100% titanium, offers maximum flexibility and durability, while a distinct titanium accent bridge complements the round lens frame that is made of ultra-light, high-performance polyamide RXP®.

The P'8913 sunglasses are available in four colors, and like all Porsche Design sunglasses, they come with VISION DRIVE™ lenses that provide UV 400 protection and anti-glare technology. An anti-reflective layer applied to the reverse side of the lenses reduces reflections caused by light striking the glasses from behind. All Ball Tec sunglasses feature impact resistant and hard-coated lenses. The color C style comes with polarized lenses and color D is equipped with polarized RXP lenses for impressive color rendering and increased contrast perception.

The Flexible Purism Series: P'8922 Aviator Style & P'8921 Shield Sunglasses

The final highlight of the Fall/Winter collection, the Flexible Purism Series, offers a clear and minimalist design. The stainless steel wire elegantly wraps around the lenses so they appear to float, while the temples of the glasses made of high-performance polyamide RXP® guarantee maximum flexibility, lightness and optimal wearing comfort. Duplex coating on the front and back of the lenses adds a protective layer that prevents scratch marks and significantly extends the life of the glasses. The Fall/Winter 2021 Flexible Purism Series includes the new P'8922, a squared aviator style, as well as the P'8921, the latest version of the iconic shield glasses. The P'8921 with its bold, recognizable shape is available in black/grey with a light olive shield, gold/black with a blue shield or gun/black with a brown shield.

Porsche Design's combination of functionality, style and performance delivers sunglasses that serve as more than a fashion accessory, and are a timeless companion on and off the road. The Fall/Winter Eyewear 2021 Collection will be available in October at Porsche Design Stores, exclusive eyewear specialist retailers, online at www.porsche-design.com or the Porsche Online Shop at shop.porsche.com. Prices vary depending on the exact style and glazing, but range from $430-$655.

