The IEEE Computer Society Announces Participation at SC19

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The IEEE Computer Society announces its participation at SC19, the International Conference for High Performance Computing (HPC), Networking, Storage and Analysis. SC19 will be held from November 17-22 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado, and is co-sponsored by the IEEE Computer Society (IEEE CS) Technical Consortium on High-Performance Computing (TCHPC) and the ACM Special Interest Group on High-Performance Computing (SIGHPC).

An HPC community of over 12,000 scientists, engineers, developers, system administrators, educators, students, program managers, CIOs, and policymakers are expected to attend, as SC19 is the broadest and largest of any HPC conference. This year's conference is set to include invited talks, panels, research papers, tutorials, workshops, posters, Birds of a Feather sessions, and exhibits.

This year's keynote on November 19 will feature "Exploring the Solar System with the Power of Technology" by Steven Squyres, Principal Scientist for the Mars Exploration Rover Project. Squyres unites with an extensive lineup of HPC thought leaders and innovators at SC19, that will include the following invited talks:

Tuesday, November 19

"Imaging the Unseen: Taking the First Picture of a Black Hole" - Katie Bouman

"An Embarrassment of Riches: Thanks to HPC, We Now Have Better Topography for the Ice on Earth than the Land" - Paul Morin

"US Administration Activities in Artificial Intelligence and HPC" - Lynne Parker

"Scientific Machine Learning" - Nathan Baker

Wednesday, November 20

"Stellar Collisions at the Limits of HPC" - Orsola De Marco

"The Role of Cyberinfrastructure in Science: Challenges and Opportunities" - Ewa Deelman

"Computational Challenges to Reconstructing Evolution with Large Datasets" - Stephen Smith

"HPC Solutions for Geoscience Application on the Sunway Supercomputer" - Lin Gan

Thursday, November 21

"OpenSpace – Visualizing the Universe" - Anders Ynnerman and Alexander Bock

"Predictive Data Science for Physical Systems: From Model Reduction to Scientific Machine Learning" - Karen Willcox

"Next Generation Disaster Intelligence Using the Continuum of Computing and Data Technologies" - Ilkay Altintas

"'Simulate First' and the Role of HPC – A Caterpillar Perspective" - Larry Seitzman

Showcasing the best in brightest in HPC, the SC19 Awards program will be presented November 19 and 21, and include the following IEEE Computer Society awards:

IEEE Computer Society Seymour Cray Computer Engineering Award

IEEE Computer Society Sidney Fernbach Memorial Award

ACM/IEEE Computer Society Ken Kennedy Award

IEEE Computer Society TCHPC Award

Each year, SC provides the leading technical program for professionals and students in the HPC community, as measured by impact, at the highest academic and professional standards. The Program is designed to share best practices in areas such as: algorithms; applications; architectures and networks; clouds and distributed computing; data analytics, visualization, and storage; machine learning and HPC; performance; programming systems; system software; and state of the practice in large-scale deployment and integration.

SC19 brings together the synergy of HPC for a program that is unequaled in the world. Plan now to be a part of SC19 in Denver and visit the IEEE Computer Society team at booth # 695. For more information on the full program, including exhibits, keynotes, awards, and registration, visit sc19.supercomputing.org .

About IEEE Computer Society

The IEEE Computer Society, a not-for-profit organization, is the world's home for computer science, engineering, and technology. A global leader in providing access to computer science research, analysis, and information, the IEEE Computer Society offers a comprehensive array of unmatched products, services, and opportunities for individuals at all stages of their professional career. Known as the premier organization that empowers the people who drive technology, its unparalleled resources include membership, international conferences, peer-reviewed publications, a unique digital library, standards, and training programs. Visit www.computer.org for more information.

About SC19

SC19, the International Conference for High-Performance Computing (sc19.supercomputing.org),sponsored by ACM and IEEE Computer Society, offers a complete technical education program and exhibition to showcase the many ways high-performance computing, networking, storage, and analysis lead to advances in scientific discovery, research, education, and commerce. This premier international conference includes a globally attended technical program, workshops, tutorials, a world-class exhibit area, demonstrations, and opportunities for hands-on learning.

SOURCE IEEE Computer Society

Related Links

https://www.computer.org

