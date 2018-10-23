The IFMA Education Foundation Announces the Kick-Off of PEOPLE FUTURE 2025

In research commissioned by IFMA, it was critical to understand why this perception exists, what student's desire in careers, and the steps that must be taken by companies and the industry to become an industry of choice. The great news for the industry is that a career in the foodservice offers everything that today's students, our future leaders, desire.

It is clear from the research that the foodservice industry has an awareness and perception gap that must be addressed to compete for and attract the best and brightest, next generation of leaders. IFMA has commissioned a committee– PEOPLE FUTURE 2025, to recommend and develop processes, tools, curriculum and partnerships with select college, university and trade schools where the engagement occurs early in the education process and is supported through graduation to assure the best and brightest choose the foodservice industry.

Historically, the Foundation has received funding from IFMA members. Because of the expanded industry need, the Foundation is seeking financial support for the effort from trading partners in the entire industry.

To assure success, this initiative is being led by the current and past Chairmen of the IFMA Education Foundation; Hugh Roth, SVP-Chief Customer and Business Development Officer, PepsiCo Global Foodservice and John Flood, Founder and Managing Director, elevate. If your company is interested in joining this initiative or to learn more, please contact us at IFMA@IFMAworld.com.

About International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA)

The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) is an established trade association serving foodservice manufacturers for over 65 years to improve industry practices and relationships while equipping every foodservice manufacturer with the tools to navigate their future with confidence. By providing insights, developing best practices and fostering connectivity through events, we enlighten members and motivate change that leads to betterment for the individual member organization and the industry at large. For more information, visit ifmaworld.com. Follow IFMA on LinkedIn , Twitter: @IFMAWORLD and Facebook.

About IFMA Education Foundation (Foundation)

The IFMA Education Foundation was established in 1972. The Foundation has provided more than $2 million in scholarships to students studying foodservice. The Foundation has created a self-sustaining fund that ensures that 100 percent of contributions goes to funding scholarships, a rare accomplishment for 501(c)(3) organizations. Click here for more information.

